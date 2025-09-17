NASCAR at New Hampshire – Weekend schedule and highlights

The NASCAR Cup Series, Craftsman Truck Series and the Whelen Modified Tour travel to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend as the playoffs continue.

Two Truck Series drivers will be eliminated from championship contention at the conclusion of the race.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series has a couple of weeks off and will return to competition Sept. 27 at Kansas Speedway.

Cup Series Highlights

This weekend will be the 58th Cup Series race at New Hampshire and the 15th time the track has hosted a Playoff race.

Four of the last nine New Hampshire winners got their first win of the season.

However, it is the first time since 2017.

The driver starting first has only won once in the last 20 Cup races at New Hampshire (Kyle Busch – September 2017).

Only five of the entered drivers have previously won a Cup Series race at New Hampshire: Kyle Busch-3, Denny Hamlin-3, Joey Logano-2, Brad Keselowski-2 and Christopher Bell-2.

The last eight races of 2025 were won by eight different drivers.

Truck Series Highlights

This weekend will be the 21st Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the first since September 2017.

There are only two Playoff drivers who previously raced in the Truck Series at New Hampshire – Grant Enfinger and Daniel Hemric.

In the last 10 races at New Hampshire, all of the 10 winners started on the front row.

Five different drivers have won the last five Truck Series races at New Hampshire.

Sixty-five percent of the New Hampshire races have been won from the front row (13 of 20).

Friday, Sept. 19

12:30 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour Practice

Timed/60 minutes

2:45 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying

All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice

All Entries/50 Minutes/FS2

5:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle /1 Lap

Post Truck Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, Sept. 20

9:15 a.m.: Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 race

100 Laps, 105.8 Miles – FloRacing

Post Modified race: NASCAR Press Pass

Noon: Truck Series Team EJP 175 race

Stages: 55/110/175 = 185.15 miles

Purse: $782,900

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Truck race: NASCAR Press Pass

3 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

Timed – 2 Groups, 25 minutes each group

truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

4:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Sept. 21

2 p.m.: Cup Series Mobil 1 301 race

Stages 70/185/301 Laps = 318.46 Miles

Purse: $9,797,935

USA/HBOmax/PRN/SiriusXM/Streaming on NBC Sports

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.

Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 (New Hampshire, Kansas, Charlotte)

1. Denny Hamlin – 3,034 points

2. William Byron – 3,032 points

3. Kyle Larson – 3,032 points

4. Christopher Bell – 3,028 points

5. Ryan Blaney – 3,027 points

6. Chase Briscoe – 3,018 points

7. Chase Elliott – 3,013 points

8. Bubba Wallace – 3,009 points

9. Austin Cindric – 3,008 points

10. Joey Logano – 3,007 points

11. Ross Chastain – 3,007 points

12. Tyler Reddick – 3,006 points

Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 (Bristol, Kansas, Charlotte)

1. Connor Zilisch – 2,116 points

2. Justin Allgaier – 2,084 points

3. Sam Mayer – 2,066 points

4. Carson Kvapil – 2.047 points

5. Harrison Burton – 2,040 points

6. Brandon Jones – 2,039 points

7. Sheldon Creed – 2,038 points

8. Taylor Gray – 2,034 points

9. Nick Sanchez – 2,031 points

10. Jesse Love – 2,031 points

11. Austin Hill – 2,018 points

12. Sammy Smith – 2,010 points

Truck Series Playoffs Round of 10 (Darlington, Bristol, New Hampshire)

1. Corey Heim – 2,177 points

2. Layne Riggs – 2,116 points

3. Daniel Hemric – 2,095 points

4. Ty Majeski – 2.090 points

5. Grant Enfinger – 2,073 points

6. Tyler Ankrum – 2,073 points

7. Kaden Honeycutt – 2,062 points

8. Rajah Caruth – 2,058 points

9. Jake Garcia – 2,044 points

10. Chandler Smith – 2,034 points







