Corey Heim scores sixth pole of the season at New Hampshire

Corey Heim captured the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday evening with a 28.946-second lap at 131.583 mph.

He will lead the field to green for Saturday’s Team EJP 175 race and will be joined on the front row by Chandler Smith. Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs and Tanner Gray completed the top-five fastest drivers in the qualifying session.

“I really thought our fire off speed was kind of our strong suit, so I felt pretty good about qualifying,” Heim said. “It was mostly the kind of consistent race runs that we were doing that I could have felt a little better about, and I still have that same mindset.

“But you know, being on the pole here, as most drivers know, is a pretty big deal, just with how hard it is to pass,” he continued. “Starting up front here puts us ahead of the game, but I feel like we got a little bit of work to do to consistently throw out a run just to be the best truck.”

Matt Crafton, Brent Crews, Corey LaJoie, Jake Garcia and Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top-10.

This weekend’s race will mark the end of the Round of 10 in the Playoffs.. Two competitors will be eliminated from championship contention at the conclusion of the event.

Jake Garcia and Chandler Smith are currently 9th and 10th, respectively, in the playoff standings.

You can tune into the Truck Series Team EJP 175 race on Saturday at noon. It will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Starting Lineup at New Hampshire

No. 11 Corey Heim (P) No. 38 Chandler Smith (P) No. 98 Ty Majeski (P) No. 34 Layne Riggs (P) No. 15 Tanner Gray No. 88 Matt Crafton No. 1 Brent Crews No. 77 Corey LaJoie No. 13 Jake Garcia (P) No. 18 Tyler Ankrum (P) No. 81 Connor Mosack No. 71 Rajah Caruth (P) No. 19 Daniel Hemric (P) No. 17 Gio Ruggiero No. 52 Kaden Honeycutt (P) No. 9 Grant Enfinger (P) No. 99 Ben Rhodes No. 41 Conner Jones No. 91 Jack Wood No. 44 Andres Perez de Lara No. 26 Dawson Sutton No. 7 Patrick Emerling No. 45 Bayley Currey No. 42 Matt Mills No. 5 Toni Breidinger No. 20 Mason Massey No. 76 Spencer Boyd No. 16 Christian Eckes No. 62 Michael Christopher Jr. No. 22 Blake Lothian No. 02 Jayson Alexander No. 6 Norm Benning No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi No. 33 Tyler Tomassi No. 69 Derek White No. 74 Caleb Costner

Truck Series Playoffs Round of 10 (Darlington, Bristol, New Hampshire)