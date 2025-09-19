Featured StoriesTruck SeriesTruck Series News
LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Safelite Toyota, poses with the pole award winner $1,00.00 check during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 19, 2025 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Corey Heim scores sixth pole of the season at New Hampshire

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

Corey Heim captured the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday evening with a 28.946-second lap at 131.583 mph.

He will lead the field to green for Saturday’s Team EJP 175 race and will be joined on the front row by Chandler Smith. Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs and Tanner Gray completed the top-five fastest drivers in the qualifying session.

“I really thought our fire off speed was kind of our strong suit, so I felt pretty good about qualifying,” Heim said. “It was mostly the kind of consistent race runs that we were doing that I could have felt a little better about, and I still have that same mindset.

“But you know, being on the pole here, as most drivers know, is a pretty big deal, just with how hard it is to pass,” he continued. “Starting up front here puts us ahead of the game, but I feel like we got a little bit of work to do to consistently throw out a run just to be the best truck.”

Matt Crafton, Brent Crews, Corey LaJoie, Jake Garcia and Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top-10.

This weekend’s race will mark the end of the Round of 10 in the Playoffs.. Two competitors will be eliminated from championship contention at the conclusion of the event.

Jake Garcia and Chandler Smith are currently 9th and 10th, respectively, in the playoff standings.

You can tune into the Truck Series Team EJP 175 race on Saturday at noon. It will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Starting Lineup at New Hampshire

  1. No. 11 Corey Heim (P)
  2. No. 38 Chandler Smith (P)
  3. No. 98 Ty Majeski (P)
  4. No. 34 Layne Riggs (P)
  5. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  6. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  7. No. 1 Brent Crews
  8. No. 77 Corey LaJoie
  9. No. 13 Jake Garcia (P)
  10. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum (P)
  11. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  12. No. 71 Rajah Caruth (P)
  13. No. 19 Daniel Hemric (P)
  14. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  15. No. 52 Kaden Honeycutt (P)
  16. No. 9 Grant Enfinger (P)
  17. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  18. No. 41 Conner Jones
  19. No. 91 Jack Wood
  20. No. 44 Andres Perez de Lara
  21. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  22. No. 7 Patrick Emerling
  23. No. 45 Bayley Currey
  24. No. 42 Matt Mills
  25. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  26. No. 20 Mason Massey
  27. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  28. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  29. No. 62 Michael Christopher Jr.
  30. No. 22 Blake Lothian
  31. No. 02 Jayson Alexander
  32. No. 6 Norm Benning
  33. No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi
  34. No. 33 Tyler Tomassi
  35. No. 69 Derek White
  36. No. 74 Caleb Costner

Truck Series Playoffs Round of 10 (Darlington, Bristol, New Hampshire)

  1. Corey Heim – 2,177 points
  2. Layne Riggs – 2,116 points
  3. Daniel Hemric – 2,095 points
  4. Ty Majeski – 2.090 points
  5. Grant Enfinger – 2,073 points
  6. Tyler Ankrum – 2,073 points
  7. Kaden Honeycutt – 2,062 points
  8. Rajah Caruth – 2,058 points
  9. Jake Garcia – 2,044 points
  10. Chandler Smith – 2,034 points
Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
