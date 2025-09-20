Heim dominates the Craftsman Truck Series EJP 175 at New Hampshire

Corey Heim captured his ninth NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win of the 2025 season in Saturday’s EJP 175 Round of 10 elimination race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Heim led 124 of the 175 laps in his No. 11 Toyota and swept the first and second stages and held off Chandler Smith by 0.823 seconds en route to his record-tying ninth victory of the season in the Craftsman Truck Series.

The Tricon Garage driver tied Greg Biffle’s record back in 1999 for the most wins in a single Truck Series season.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to race with these guys (TRICON),” said Heim. “It seems like everywhere we go this year, we’re a contender or we win. Can’t say enough about those guys, and yeah, keep it going. We got four more races left, and I want to break that record. Shoutout to Greg Biffle, he’s a great dude, and I’m honored to be able to compete with that. Huge thank you to TRICON Garage, dream year for me in my career. We’re gonna keep it going.” Heim said.

Front Row Motorsports’ Chandler Smith needed to win in his No. 38 Ford to advance in the Truck playoffs, and made a charge for the lead in the closing laps but came up one spot short.

“I feel like it’s a little bittersweet, to be honest with you. I had a fast truck that was capable of winning. I started hauling butt there at the end and running down the 11, but it wasn’t in the Lord’s Will today, honestly. I pulled everybody together before the race. We prayed together, and I wanted to let them know that I’m proud of them, no matter the outcome today. We’ve had so much fun this season, and the way this deal came about so late, I felt like, honestly, don’t get me wrong, we had the expectation of wanting to go win, but we’ve really accomplished a lot more than I think we all envisioned us to do, so it’s bittersweet. It’s bitter because I would obviously like to race for a championship, but it’s sweet because I know that we have trucks capable of winning every time we show up to the racetrack. It just wasn’t meant to be, it’s as simple as that. We finished 30th at Darlington, which was on me. We had a mechanical issue last week at Bristol and finished 30th again, and then came here and finished second. We’ll move on and just try to win these last few races.” Smith said.

Layne Riggs finished third, Gio Ruggiero fourth, and Ty Majeski rounded out the top five.

“I feel like this was a solid day. It wasn’t the truck’s fault, like the chassis and truck itself; we just kind of missed the setup. I’ve never been here before. I feel like the sim didn’t really 100 percent correlate, so that kind of screwed me up in practice and just kind of missed the front end. It didn’t really turn as good as it needed to all day, so we were a third-place truck and did what we were supposed to do and finished third. I tried to be a good teammate, trying to help Chandler get in. I wish he could have gotten the win, but just glad both Front Row Motorsports trucks were fast at the end and in contention for it.” Riggs said.

The race featured eight caution flags for 54 laps, and three lead changes among three drivers.

The race had an unusually high number of track incidents starting on the opening lap that included Connor Mosack, Brent Crews, and Tanner Gray. Then Jayson Alexander and Caleb Costner got together in a multi-truck crash that left Alexander screaming on his radio. Later, Christian Eckes and Conner Jones got together on a restart, and then later Toni Breidinger slammed the outside wall, collecting Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton.

Jake Garcia finished 16th and was also eliminated from the Craftsman Truck Series playoffs along with Smith.

The round of 8

Corey Heim, Layne Riggs, Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Kaden Honeycutt advance to the Round of 8, which begins at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Pos Driver No Points Behind Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Corey Heim (P) 11 3079 0 0 9 19 79 2 Layne Riggs (P) 34 3032 -47 47 3 7 32 3 Daniel Hemric (P) 19 3011 -68 21 1 0 11 4 Ty Majeski (P) 98 3010 -69 1 0 3 10 5 Tyler Ankrum (P) 18 3010 -69 0 1 1 10 6 Grant Enfinger (P) 9 3007 -72 3 0 2 7 7 Rajah Caruth (P) 71 3005 -74 2 1 0 5 8 Kaden Honeycutt (P) 52 3003 -76 2 0 0 3

Up Next:

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL on Friday, October 3rd at 3:30 PM ET on FS1.

