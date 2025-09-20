Featured StoriesRC Truck SeriesTruck Series News
Photo by Sean Gardner | Getty Images

Heim dominates the Craftsman Truck Series EJP 175 at New Hampshire

By SM Staff
5 Minute Read

Corey Heim captured his ninth NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win of the 2025 season in Saturday’s EJP 175 Round of 10 elimination race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Heim led 124 of the 175 laps in his No. 11 Toyota and swept the first and second stages and held off Chandler Smith by 0.823 seconds en route to his record-tying ninth victory of the season in the Craftsman Truck Series.

The Tricon Garage driver tied Greg Biffle’s record back in 1999 for the most wins in a single Truck Series season.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to race with these guys (TRICON),” said Heim. “It seems like everywhere we go this year, we’re a contender or we win. Can’t say enough about those guys, and yeah, keep it going. We got four more races left, and I want to break that record. Shoutout to Greg Biffle, he’s a great dude, and I’m honored to be able to compete with that. Huge thank you to TRICON Garage, dream year for me in my career. We’re gonna keep it going.” Heim said.

Front Row Motorsports’ Chandler Smith needed to win in his No. 38 Ford to advance in the Truck playoffs, and made a charge for the lead in the closing laps but came up one spot short.

“I feel like it’s a little bittersweet, to be honest with you. I had a fast truck that was capable of winning. I started hauling butt there at the end and running down the 11, but it wasn’t in the Lord’s Will today, honestly. I pulled everybody together before the race. We prayed together, and I wanted to let them know that I’m proud of them, no matter the outcome today. We’ve had so much fun this season, and the way this deal came about so late, I felt like, honestly, don’t get me wrong, we had the expectation of wanting to go win, but we’ve really accomplished a lot more than I think we all envisioned us to do, so it’s bittersweet. It’s bitter because I would obviously like to race for a championship, but it’s sweet because I know that we have trucks capable of winning every time we show up to the racetrack. It just wasn’t meant to be, it’s as simple as that. We finished 30th at Darlington, which was on me. We had a mechanical issue last week at Bristol and finished 30th again, and then came here and finished second. We’ll move on and just try to win these last few races.” Smith said.

Layne Riggs finished third, Gio Ruggiero fourth, and Ty Majeski rounded out the top five.

“I feel like this was a solid day. It wasn’t the truck’s fault, like the chassis and truck itself; we just kind of missed the setup. I’ve never been here before. I feel like the sim didn’t really 100 percent correlate, so that kind of screwed me up in practice and just kind of missed the front end. It didn’t really turn as good as it needed to all day, so we were a third-place truck and did what we were supposed to do and finished third. I tried to be a good teammate, trying to help Chandler get in. I wish he could have gotten the win, but just glad both Front Row Motorsports trucks were fast at the end and in contention for it.” Riggs said.

The race featured eight caution flags for 54 laps, and three lead changes among three drivers.

The race had an unusually high number of track incidents starting on the opening lap that included Connor Mosack, Brent Crews, and Tanner Gray. Then Jayson Alexander and Caleb Costner got together in a multi-truck crash that left Alexander screaming on his radio. Later, Christian Eckes and Conner Jones got together on a restart, and then later Toni Breidinger slammed the outside wall, collecting Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton.

Jake Garcia finished 16th and was also eliminated from the Craftsman Truck Series playoffs along with Smith.

The round of 8

Corey Heim, Layne Riggs, Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Kaden Honeycutt advance to the Round of 8, which begins at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNextRace WinsStage WinsPlayoff Points
1Corey Heim (P)1130790091979
2Layne Riggs (P)343032-47473732
3Daniel Hemric (P)193011-68211011
4Ty Majeski (P)983010-6910310
5Tyler Ankrum (P)183010-6901110
6Grant Enfinger (P)93007-723027
7Rajah Caruth (P)713005-742105
8Kaden Honeycutt (P)523003-762003

Up Next:

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL on Friday, October 3rd at 3:30 PM ET on FS1.

Race Results

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 21
Race Results for the EJP 175 – Saturday, September 20, 2025
New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Loudon, NH – 1.058 – Mile Paved

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1111Corey Heim (P)Safelite Toyota17511061Running
2238Chandler Smith (P)Long John Silver’s Ford17523052Running
3434Layne Riggs (P)Bare Knuckle Brawl Ford17504041Running
41417Giovanni RuggieroFirst Auto Group Toyota17505039Running
5398Ty Majeski (P)Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford17530040Running
6169Grant Enfinger (P)Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet175010032Running
71552Kaden Honeycutt (P)Halmar International Toyota17569037Running
8877Corey LaJoieGainbridge Chevrolet17506034Running
92816Christian Eckes(i)NAPA Nightvision Chevrolet1750000Running
101271Rajah Caruth (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet17547038Running
111018Tyler Ankrum (P)LiUNA! Chevrolet175100027Running
121319Daniel Hemric (P)Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet17508028Running
132962Michael Christopher JrUSNE Power Toyota17500024Running
142126Dawson SuttonRackley Roofing Chevrolet17590025Running
152044Andres Perez De LaraTelcel Chevrolet17572035Running
16913Jake Garcia (P)Quanta Services Ford17550027Running
1771Brent CrewsJBL Toyota17580023Running
182345Bayley CurreyDQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet17400019Running
192620Mason Massey(i)BRUNT Chevrolet1740000Running
203022Blake LothianEastern Bank Ford17400017Running
212776Spencer BoydGranite State De-Icing Supply Chevrolet17400016Running
221991Jack WoodAdaptive One Calipers Chevrolet17300015Running
232442Matt MillsJ.F. Electric Chevrolet17000014Running
241799Ben RhodesCampers Inn RV Ford13300013Accident
25255Toni BreidingerSunoco 94 Octane Toyota13200012Accident
26688Matt CraftonJack Links/Menards Ford13200011Accident
273433Tyler Tomassi(i)Tomassi Law LLC Ford1260000Accident
28227Patrick Emerling (P)Sci Aps Chevrolet1000009Accident
29515Tanner GrayPlace of Hope Toyota610008Accident
303569Derek WhiteWholesale JL Ford450007Accident
311841Conner JonesAutoVentive/Precision Chevrolet410006Accident
32312Jayson AlexanderConstant Contact Chevrolet310005Accident
333674Caleb CostnerIronside Forestry Toyota300004Accident
34326Norm BenningMDIA Inc Chevrolet290003Too Slow
35332Stephen MallozziFord70002Suspension
361181Connor MosackF.W. Webb Company Chevrolet10001Accident
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Corey Heim scores sixth pole of the season at New Hampshire

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at New Hampshire Weekend schedule and highlights
01:30
Video thumbnail
Bell, Almirola, and Riggs survive thunder valley
02:58
Video thumbnail
NCS Bristol Motor Speedway Race Winner Christopher Bell post race Q&A
21:46
Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell wins at Bristol, 4 drivers eliminated from Playoffs
01:47

Latest articles

HAGAN, B. FORCE, GLENN & HERRERA STAY ON TOP AT NHRA 4-WIDE CAROLINA NATIONALS

Official Release -
Four-time Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan clinched the top spot Saturday at zMAX Dragway, powering to his second No. 1 qualifier this year for Tony Stewart Racing at the NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals.
Read more

COREY HEIM CAPTURES NINTH TRUCK SERIES WIN OF SEASON IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Official Release -
Corey Heim won his record-tying ninth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race of the season on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Read more

Layne Riggs and Ty Majeski Advance to Round of 8 After Top 10 Runs...

Official Release -
LAYNE RIGGS, No. 34 Bare Knuckles Brawl Ford F-150 – “I feel like this was a solid day. It wasn’t the truck’s fault, like the chassis and truck itself, we just kind of missed the setup."
Read more

Rypkema Wins the Mohegan Sun 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race on a Thrilling...

Official Release -
Tyler Rypkema poses in victory lane with his wrecked No. 3 "Ole Blue" modified in victory lane after a thrilling last-lap pass across the finish line to earn his first win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday. Photo Credit: NHMS/Sophia Siotos
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category