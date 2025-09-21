NASCAR Cup Series

Rick Ware Racing: Mobil 1 301 from New Hampshire

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

RICK WARE RACING
Mobil 1 301
Date: Sept. 21, 2025
Event: Mobil 1 301 (Round 30 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon (1.058-mile oval)
Format: 301 laps, broken into three stages (70 laps/115 laps/116 laps)

Race Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)
Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)
Stage 2 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 31st / Running, completed 296 of 301 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 208 points)

RWR Notes:

● Ware led twice for two laps – his first laps led at New Hampshire.

Race Notes:

● Ryan Blaney won the Mobil 1 301 to score his 16th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his first at New Hampshire. His margin over second-place Josh Berry was .937 of a second.

● This was Ford’s 747th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory and its sixth of the season. Berry won for the Blue Oval March 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Austin Cindric won April 27 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Joey Logano won May 4 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, and Blaney won June 1 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and Aug. 23 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

● This was Ford’s 18th NASCAR Cup Series victory at New Hampshire. The manufacturer won its first race at New Hampshire on July 10, 1994 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ricky Rudd.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 45 laps.

● Twenty-four of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 28 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The fifth race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
New England Native Joey Logano Secures Pole for Tomorrow’s Mobil 1 301 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Race at NHMS
Next article
Blaney wins the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire and advances to the round of 8

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Heim dominates the Craftsman Truck Series EJP 175 at New Hampshire
01:45
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at New Hampshire Weekend schedule and highlights
01:30
Video thumbnail
Bell, Almirola, and Riggs survive thunder valley
02:58
Video thumbnail
NCS Bristol Motor Speedway Race Winner Christopher Bell post race Q&A
21:46

Latest articles

Blaney wins the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire and advances to the round...

SM Staff -
Ryan Blaney started the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire on the outside of the front row, led 116 laps, and won the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 12.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Mobil 1 301

Official Release -
A timely caution fell shortly after while Allmendinger was in the free pass position. Allmendinger battled back to finish in 20th.
Read more

BILLY BANAKA GETS FIRST CAREER CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD WIN AT NHRA 4-WIDE CAROLINA...

Official Release -
Billy Banaka picked up his first career victory in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series on Sunday at zMAX Dragway
Read more

RCR NCS Race Recap: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Team Work Helps Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet Team Earn Solid Finish in Tough Battle at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category