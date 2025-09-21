Rick Ware Racing: Mobil 1 301 from New Hampshire

RICK WARE RACING

Mobil 1 301

Date: Sept. 21, 2025

Event: Mobil 1 301 (Round 30 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon (1.058-mile oval)

Format: 301 laps, broken into three stages (70 laps/115 laps/116 laps)

Race Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 31st / Running, completed 296 of 301 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 208 points)

RWR Notes:

● Ware led twice for two laps – his first laps led at New Hampshire.

Race Notes:

● Ryan Blaney won the Mobil 1 301 to score his 16th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his first at New Hampshire. His margin over second-place Josh Berry was .937 of a second.

● This was Ford’s 747th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory and its sixth of the season. Berry won for the Blue Oval March 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Austin Cindric won April 27 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Joey Logano won May 4 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, and Blaney won June 1 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and Aug. 23 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

● This was Ford’s 18th NASCAR Cup Series victory at New Hampshire. The manufacturer won its first race at New Hampshire on July 10, 1994 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ricky Rudd.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 45 laps.

● Twenty-four of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 28 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The fifth race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.