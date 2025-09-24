NASCAR at Kansas Weekend Schedule and Highlights

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Kansas Speedway. Two races are remaining in Round 12 of the Playoffs – Kansas and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is off this weekend and returns to competition on Oct. 3 at Charlotte for the series Round of 8 in the Playoffs.

Friday, Sept. 26

4:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – 45 minutes

5:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

20 minutes – Impound

8 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150

100 Laps, 150 Miles – FS1/MRN

Saturday, Sept. 27

10:25 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice at Kansas

2 Groups/25 minutes each Group – CW APP

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying at Kansas – Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

1 p.m.: Cup Series Practice at Kansas

2 Groups/25 minutes each Group

truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

2:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying at Kansas

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying – NASCAR Press Pass

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,651,939

Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Sept. 28

3 p.m.: Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET

Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $9,797,935

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Cup Series Highlights

Kansas has never produced a first-time Cup winner in the 39 races held at the track. This is more than any other venue currently on the schedule.

In three of the last five Cup Series races at Kansas, the pass for the win came in the final two laps. This includes two last-lap passes.

The closest finish in the history of the series occurred at Kansas in May 2024 when Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds.

Chase Elliott has 12 top-10 finishes at Kansas, second to Martinsville, where he has scored 13 top-10s.

Xfinity Series Highlights

The Xfinity Series race at Kansas has been on the schedule every season since the first race at the track in 2001.

Joe Gibbs Racing has won 13 of the previous 18 races among nine different drivers.

Any driver who leaves Kansas 57 points above eighth place will advance to the Round of 8 on points.

Brandon Jones has two wins at Kansas and is the only active driver to win at Kansas in the Xfinity Series.

Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 Points after New Hampshire: Upcoming – Kansas and Charlotte

Ryan Blaney – 3,084 points (Win) William Byron – 3,082 points Kyle Larson – 3,076 points Christopher Bell – 3,064 points Denny Hamlin – 3,062 points Joey Logano – 3,059 points Chase Elliott – 3,049 points Chase Briscoe – 3,047 points Ross Chastain – 3,035 points Austin Cindric – 3,028 points Ross Chastain – 3,024 points Bubba Wallace – 3,020 points

Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 after Bristol: Upcoming – Kansas and Charlotte