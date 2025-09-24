NASCAR at Kansas Weekend Schedule and Highlights

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Kansas Speedway. Two races are remaining in Round 12 of the Playoffs – Kansas and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is off this weekend and returns to competition on Oct. 3 at Charlotte for the series Round of 8 in the Playoffs.
Friday, Sept. 26
4:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – 45 minutes
5:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
20 minutes – Impound
8 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150
100 Laps, 150 Miles – FS1/MRN
Saturday, Sept. 27
10:25 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice at Kansas
2 Groups/25 minutes each Group – CW APP
11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying at Kansas – Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap
1 p.m.: Cup Series Practice at Kansas
2 Groups/25 minutes each Group
truTV/MRN/SiriusXM
2:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying at Kansas
Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap
truTV/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying – NASCAR Press Pass
4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,651,939
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Sunday, Sept. 28
3 p.m.: Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $9,797,935
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Cup Series Highlights
Kansas has never produced a first-time Cup winner in the 39 races held at the track. This is more than any other venue currently on the schedule.
In three of the last five Cup Series races at Kansas, the pass for the win came in the final two laps. This includes two last-lap passes.
The closest finish in the history of the series occurred at Kansas in May 2024 when Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds.
Chase Elliott has 12 top-10 finishes at Kansas, second to Martinsville, where he has scored 13 top-10s.
Xfinity Series Highlights
The Xfinity Series race at Kansas has been on the schedule every season since the first race at the track in 2001.
Joe Gibbs Racing has won 13 of the previous 18 races among nine different drivers.
Any driver who leaves Kansas 57 points above eighth place will advance to the Round of 8 on points.
Brandon Jones has two wins at Kansas and is the only active driver to win at Kansas in the Xfinity Series.
Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 Points after New Hampshire: Upcoming – Kansas and Charlotte
- Ryan Blaney – 3,084 points (Win)
- William Byron – 3,082 points
- Kyle Larson – 3,076 points
- Christopher Bell – 3,064 points
- Denny Hamlin – 3,062 points
- Joey Logano – 3,059 points
- Chase Elliott – 3,049 points
- Chase Briscoe – 3,047 points
- Ross Chastain – 3,035 points
- Austin Cindric – 3,028 points
- Ross Chastain – 3,024 points
- Bubba Wallace – 3,020 points
Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 after Bristol: Upcoming – Kansas and Charlotte
- Connor Zilisch – 2,116 points
- Justin Allgaier – 2084 points
- Sam Mayer – 2066 points
- Carson Kvapil – 2047 points
- Harrison Burton – 2040 points
- Brandon Jones – 2039 points
- Sheldon Creed – 2038 points
