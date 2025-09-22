ERICA ENDERS AND AARON STANFIELD TAKE JHG / MELLING TO FINAL QUAD AT NHRA FOUR-WIDE CAROLINA NATIONALS

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 21, 2025) – Erica Enders and Aaron Stanfield made their way to the final quad of the NHRA Four-Wide Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway on Sunday. The duo earned semifinal points putting Stanfield fourth and Enders seventh with four races remaining in the 2025 NHRA Countdown to the Championship.

In a quad featuring last year’s top four Por Stock finishers, Enders and Stanfield finished third and fourth, respectively to earn semifinal points. Enders handled her Johnson’s Horspowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG Power Equipment machine to a 6.572-second pass at 209.20 mph coming up short to race winner Dalals Glenn’s 6.554 at 209.95 and reigning world champion Greg Anderson’s 6.562 at 209.01. Stanfield left the starting line second after Glenn, but he ran into sever tire shake and pushed the clutch in coasting to a 13.390 at 65.73.

“It was definitely a positive outing this weekend. We lost the night session in qualifying to a poor run so that started us off behind the eight ball, but we had a tough race day, all day long. Every single round I had Greg Anderson in my in my quad,” Enders said. “Second round, I was able to beat him on a holeshot; it was definitely exciting to see the blinking light on my guard wall. All in all, good points day but disappointed with the final round appearance as far as mine and Aaron’s ETs go. But you know, we get to try it again in a couple more days in St. Louis, and that track has always been good to me.”

En route to the finals, Enders picked up the No. 7 qualifying position putting her in a first-round quad with teammates Jeg Coughlin Jr. and David Cuadra and Anderson. Enders would finish runner-up on a holeshot with a .029-second reaction time and 6.562-second pass at 209.52 mph advancing to the second round over Jeg Jr. who was .037 on the tree with a 6.562 pass at 209.14. Anderson also advanced with a 6.534 at 208.68.

In the second round, Enders won the quad on another holeshot. Her .037 reaction and 6.574-secodn pass at 209.59 mph bettered Anderson who had a .103 reaction time and 6.538 at 208.94. The both edged out over Cory Reed (6.607 at 208.59) and Elite Motorsports rookie driver Stephen Bell (6.595 at 208.07), who had the first-round win of his Pro Stock career.

Stanfield started race day from the No. 8 qualifying spot putting him in a first-round showdown against his father, Greg, teammate Troy Coughlin Jr. and Glenn. Stanfield finished second in the quad with a 6.545-second pass at 209.56 mph to Glenn’s 6.529 at 209.65 both bettering Greg’s 6.547 at 208.65 and Troy Jr.’s 10.952 at 82.15 after he had to shut the JEGS.com car off early.

In the second quad, Stanfield faced off with Glenn, Cody Coughlin and Matt Hartford. With a 6.559-second pass at 209.36 mph and a reaction time of .021 seconds, Stanfield won the quad and advanced with Glenn (6.540 at 209.62 and .042 reaction time). They both defeated C. Coughlin (6.565 at 208.84) and Hartford (6.534 at 209.17).

The NHRA Countdown to the Championship continues with the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois just outside fo St. Louis, Sept. 26-28.