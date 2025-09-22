From 13th to Second: Wright Motorsports Battles Back at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (September 21, 2025) – One year after scoring victory at the Battle on the Bricks, Wright Motorsports once again stood on the podium at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, finishing second in Sunday’s six-hour endurance event. The trio of Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, and Tom Sargent overcame several caution periods and a mid-race penalty to secure the team’s second podium of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season in the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Adelson set the tone early in the weekend, posting his best lap of the event during qualifying to put the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R 13th on the GTD starting grid. Overnight rain cleaned the legendary circuit for Sunday’s 11:40 AM start, and Adelson navigated a hectic opening stint filled with cautions. A yellow flew on lap one for debris on the front stretch, followed shortly after by another stoppage for a car stranded on course. By making the most of the cautions, Adelson climbed into the top ten within the first 30 minutes. He ran a strong triple stint, over an hour and a half behind the wheel, before handing the Porsche to Skeer from ninth position.

Skeer’s initial stint lasted just under an hour, bringing the car up to seventh before turning it over to Sargent two-and-a-half hours into the race. From lap 100 to lap 191, the field finally enjoyed an extended stretch of green flag running. Just as the Wright Porsche prepared to pit from the top five, a full-course caution closed pit lane, forcing Sargent to make an emergency stop for service. The call resulted in a drive-through penalty, costing the team valuable track position.

When pit lane reopened, the team reset its strategy and put Skeer back in the car for the final run to the checkered flag. Rejoining in fifth, Skeer wasted no time moving forward. Within a handful of laps, he powered the Porsche into third, and as the final caution of the day cycled through, advanced into second place. He held the spot to the finish, bringing Wright Motorsports a hard-fought podium result.

The race saw eight cautions, totaling one hour and 25 minutes under yellow, but Wright Motorsports maximized every opportunity to turn a mid-pack start into a podium finish. For Adelson, Skeer, and Sargent, the result was a major boost in a season filled with challenges, and a strong setup for the final round of the year at Petit Le Mans, October 8-11.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

What an awesome result, considering the lack of performance we’ve had relative to other manufacturers all year. I’m so proud of the team. They called brilliant strategy and I’m so proud of both Tom and Elliott. They drove great. It’s weird that we’re having to come in pit lane in our last pit stop for emergency fuel, and ending up second place. It’s becoming a weird tradition. This is great for us in the endurance championship. We outscored our main competitors that we’re up against. I’m just really happy with the result and proud of everyone.

Elliott Skeer

Indy continues to be an emotional place for us. The last couple of races, the team has executed unbelievably well. We did the right things on track and in the box, and the car set up is getting better and better, but we haven’t had any luck go our way. Even at times when we felt like it was game over, it swung back around in our favor. I’m so happy to be back on the podium again. After all the effort we’ve been putting in for seventh-place finishes, this podium is well deserved. I didn’t think we’d have a podium in this race, but I said the same thing last year. One more race to go! The vibes are high headed into Petit Le Mans, so let’s see what we can do!

Tom Sargent

I’m super happy to finish in second place. It’s such a tough race here with so many cars and everything happening. To keep it clean and finish in second place is crazy. Our pace, compared to some other cars wasn’t as good, but we executed an extremely good strategy. Wright Motorsports nailed it. Everything we could do, we maximized, and this is the end result. Adam and Elliott drove amazing. The first few laps were crazy, and Adam kept the car out of trouble, and Elliott was able to bring it home for us. I’m really happy with it all. I’m excited to be headed into Petit and this is a good boost for us.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is a championship-winning Porsche customer racing team based in Batavia, Ohio, with a proven legacy in North American sports car racing. Over the last two decades, the team has become synonymous with professionalism, precision, and performance, competing in top-tier series including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and more. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Wright Motorsports offers full-service race programs, driver development, and technical expertise to amateur and professional drivers alike. The team continues to grow its presence across North America and beyond while laying the foundation for future innovation in motorsport engineering and vehicle development.