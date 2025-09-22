GMG Racing’s Mulcahy and Sofronas Sweep IMSA Carrera Cup Pro-Am Race Wins at Indianapolis

First-Year Carrera Cup Driver Patrick Mulcahy Breaks Through for First Carrera Cup Race Win in Indianapolis Debut Friday in His No. 54 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

James Sofronas Wins Third Carrera Cup Race of the Season Saturday in His No. 14 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

One-Two Friday Finish with Winner Mulcahy and P2 Sofronas First GMG Racing Top-Two Race Win Sweep in Carrera Cup

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (September 22, 2025) – Patrick Mulcahy and James Sofronas secured another milestone weekend of competition for GMG Racing Friday and Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway where the Pro-Am-class teammates swept the weekend’s IMSA Carrera Cup North America doubleheader at the Racing Capital of the World.

First-year Carrera Cup competitor Mulcahy broke through for his first series victory on Friday in his debut weekend of competition at IMS. After taking the checkered flag second behind Mulcahy on Friday, Sofronas stepped up to win Saturday’s final 40-minute sprint of the Brickyard weekend for his third victory of the Carrera Cup season in his No. 14 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup this weekend.

In addition to Mulcahy’s first victory, the weekend win sweep by two different team drivers, and Friday’s one-two finish, were all first-time achievements for GMG Racing and the latest milestones in a successful 2025 season to date for The Thermal Club-based team.

The dominating performance came in GMG Racing’s first Carrera Cup weekend in three months. The team and its drivers missed August’s Road America doubleheader after a multiple car accident in the weekend’s second race at Watkins Glen International in June left the team with heavily damaged cars.

“We didn’t have a chance to do any testing with our rebuilt cars,” Sofronas said. “We just showed up at Indy and scored 50% of the weekend’s podium finishes, our first Carrera Cup one-two race finish and first weekend with two GMG Racing drivers locking out the race wins. We hadn’t raced for three months since Watkins Glen, and when I said that in victory lane a lot of our friends and competitors with us were like ‘you guys, you guys are on it.’ It’s a testament to our engineering staff, our team manager Tate Fredlow and everybody on the crew. When we unloaded, the cars were perfect, and that let us dial them in quickly.”

Mulcahy scored three-straight Carrera Cup Pro-Am finishes in June at Montreal and Watkins Glen to serve notice this weekend’s race win was up next. He took the lead early in Friday’s first Indy sprint and kept his focus during a pair of time-draining caution periods that kept the yellow flag out for more than half of the race before he finally seeing his first winning checkered flag just ahead of Sofronas.

“It’s a surreal moment to get my first Carrera Cup win here at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Mulcahy said. “I mean, I have never been here, we haven’t done any testing and we have been out of the car for three months. Still, the team engineers and crew gave me an amazing car to give them a race win. The pace was there. We were at the top of the time sheets, and with a little bit of luck, we were able to stay out of some of the mess around us. I feel pretty good, but it’s hard. At the Sebring opener I was a little unsure. It was a lot to take in, but after Sebring I was able to kind of be up front with the top three or four guys. I felt like I was going to have a win at some point soon, but the series is so competitive. One mistake, and you lose a position or two, and I learned some of those hard lessons at Montreal and Watkins Glen. I’m trying to get them all out of the way this season so I can really make a run for the championship next year.”

“This weekend was also a testament to Patrick’s pace, and that’s what I’m really pleased about,” Sofronas said. “This late in my career, race wins are just a bonus, but to do it and be on the same footing and pace with my good buddy and fast new client is the most rewarding part of the weekend. Results like this are for the crew too, and they just goes above and beyond every weekend.”

Saturday’s final 40-minute sprint had much more green flag racing than Saturday’s caution-plagued race, and Sofronas made the most of it to charge to the lead. Another one-two finished appeared to be in the cards, but a late spin by Mulcahy dropped him a couple of spots to a fourth-place finish.

With his three wins in 10 races to date this season, Sofronas has built a stout Carrera Cup win record of eight victories in 22 career starts that started with a sweep of 2023’s season-ending doubleheader at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in his series debut.

The Indianapolis Carrera Cup rounds were the first of two stops at the famous Brickyard for GMG Racing in the coming weeks. The team returns for Intercontinental GT Challenge Indianapolis 8 Hour race weekend in October and also has multiple entries set for the final weekends of 2025 Carrera Cup competition at Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta and the series finale on the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility relocated last year to The Thermal Club and a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. We have since won several Championships, not only with Porsche, but with Audi, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and McLaren. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Spa, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.