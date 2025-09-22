SS-Greenlight Announces New Primary Sponsor for the last 6 Races of the Year

Mooresville NC, SS-Greenlight Racing is excited to announce that ThermoTech Partners will be the sponsor of Garrett Smithley’s #14 Chevrolet for the Last 6 Races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The partnership will kick off this weekend at the Kansas Speedway and will continue until the conclusion of the season at the Phoenix Raceway. All of the races will be broadcast live on the CW Network, with practice and qualifying available on The CW App.

At D&D Innovative LLC, doing business as ThermoTech Partners, our mission is to lead the world in thermochromic innovation — using smart, color-changing technology to solve real-world problems across industries. Grounded in hard work, Christian values, and a deep respect for our people, we are committed to building products & intellectual property that serve a purpose, create visual safety, enhance custom marketability, and improve everyday life. We are constantly pursuing excellence, treating our employees like family, and conducting business with integrity and purpose. Our team is the heart of what we do, and together, we’re pioneering a brighter, more responsive future — one color change at a time.

Garrett Smithley Driver of the #14 said of the partnership: “This is a huge deal for us. Have a partner for the final 6 races is a huge relief for the end of the season. I’m so grateful to Devon, and his company for his support, and thankful for Mike and his team at Talon for making it happen. I’m excited to get to work for D&D Innovative!

SS-Greenlight Racing Team Owner Bobby Dotter said on the partnership: “We are excited to have a company that is committed to the team like ThermoTech on board for these next 6 races.” He went on to say: “The next 6 races are going to be massively important for setting our team up for success for the 2026 season, and we look forward to bringing ThermoTech into the sport.”

CEO of Thermo Tech Devon Brown stated: “I believe in hard efficient work, Perseverance and the ability to learn from failures. We are thrilled for the road ahead with Garrett Smithley, the #14 car, and BRK Racing & SS-Greenlight Racing. ThermoTech Partners is ready to bring innovation, energy, and game-changing technology to the team and the NASCAR stage.”

“It’s truly an honor to have brought together ThermoTech and SS Greenlight and BRK Racing,” stated Mike Pine, President & Founder, Talon Partnerships. “At Talon we pride ourselves on not only matching great brands with incredible sports and entertainment properties, but also uncovering new ways for partners to innovate within an expansive space like NASCAR. This is the power of partnership on full display.”