Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Dean’s Dip Ford Team
Kansas Speedway Competition Notes
Hollywood Casino 400
Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025
Event: Race 33 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
After a 19th-place finish last Sunday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team now turn their focus to the Kansas Speedway. In seven Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, Gilliland has earned two top-15 finishes, including a career-best 12th-place run in the spring after starting 23rd. He’s also found success at Kansas in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, recording one top-five and three top-10’s in five starts.
Dean’s Dip will make their NASCAR debut this weekend with Gilliland and the No. 34 team. Famous for their coveted French Onion Dip, Dean’s Dairy Dip delivers the best tasting dip to race fans. With the perfect amount of spices and cool ‘n creamy mouthfeel, Dean’s Dip offers bold flavor and smooth texture that no dipper can resist. Try Dean’s Dip’s new flavors: Jalapeño Popper and Creamy Dill! “The team and I are pumped about the new partnership with Dean’s Dip,” said Gilliland. “We did a taste test with all their different dips, and the shop floor loved them. Hopefully, I can deliver them a good performance in their debut.” For more information, fans can visit www.DeansDip.com.
“I’ve faced some challenges at Kansas in the past, but we had a strong run there in the spring with a 12th-place finish, so I’m optimistic heading into the weekend,” said Gilliland. “To get the results we want, we need to put together a solid weekend all around, and that starts with qualifying well on Saturday. If we can get that dialed in, I’m confident we can execute on Sunday.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT DEAN’S DIP
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.