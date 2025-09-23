Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Dean’s Dip Ford Team

Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

Hollywood Casino 400

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Event: Race 33 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

After a 19th-place finish last Sunday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team now turn their focus to the Kansas Speedway. In seven Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, Gilliland has earned two top-15 finishes, including a career-best 12th-place run in the spring after starting 23rd. He’s also found success at Kansas in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, recording one top-five and three top-10’s in five starts.

Dean's Dip will make their NASCAR debut this weekend with Gilliland and the No. 34 team. "The team and I are pumped about the new partnership with Dean's Dip," said Gilliland. "We did a taste test with all their different dips, and the shop floor loved them. Hopefully, I can deliver them a good performance in their debut." For more information, fans can visit www.DeansDip.com.

“I’ve faced some challenges at Kansas in the past, but we had a strong run there in the spring with a 12th-place finish, so I’m optimistic heading into the weekend,” said Gilliland. “To get the results we want, we need to put together a solid weekend all around, and that starts with qualifying well on Saturday. If we can get that dialed in, I’m confident we can execute on Sunday.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT DEAN’S DIP

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.