HFT Advance | Kansas II

Kansas II Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-165-267

TV: USA

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 11:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend as the track hosts its second race of the 2025 season and the opening race of the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs.

Kansas is also the site for the second race in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs following a week off.

Sam Mayer sits third in the playoff standings with 2066 points, +35 points to the cutline, while Sheldon Creed is in seventh place with 2038 points, +7 above the cutline.

Mayer (10.3) holds the second highest average finish among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind only Connor Zilisch (8.3).

Mayer has finished inside the top five in five of his previous seven and has tied his career-high with 13 top-five finishes this season (also: 2023).

Mayer (7.2) also has the third highest average starting position among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind Zilisch (6.2) Justin Allgaier (6.9).

He has started inside the top five in each of his last seven starts dating back to his lone pole of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.

Creed’s only career Cup Series start came at Kansas in 2023, when he finished 29th while driving the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: Haas/Andy’s

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Ollie’s

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Kansas (Cup)

Starts: 8

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Custer makes his ninth Cup start at Kansas this weekend, where he has a 19.5 average finish. His lone top-10 result came in the fall of 2020 when he finished seventh.

His best start was P10 in the spring of 2021, and he boasts a 21.5 average starting position.

Custer has also made six NXS starts at Kansas, and is coming off a P2 finish last fall after leading 48 laps.

Creed at Kansas (Xfinity)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his fourth Xfinity start at Kansas on Saturday, where he is coming off a fifth-place finish in last season’s race. His other top-10 result came in 2023 when he finished third after starting 16th.

He has started inside the top 10 in one start – P3 in 2022 – and carries an 11.3 average starting position into the weekend.

Mayer at Kansas (Xfinity)

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his fifth Xfinity start at Kansas this weekend, coming off a 13th-place finish in last season’s race. His two top-10 finishes in the NXS came in 2021 (8th) and 2022 (9th).

His best start was P5 last season, and he holds an average starting position of 9.5.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 33rd): Custer is 33rd in the Cup Series points standings with 380 points heading into Kansas this Sunday.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 3rd, 00: 7th): Mayer sits third in the Xfinity Series playoff standings with 2066 points, +35 points to the cutline, while Creed is in 7th place with 2038 points, +7 points above the cutline.