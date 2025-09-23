NASCAR Cup PR

HFT Advance | Kansas II

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Kansas II Event Info:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 28
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Kansas City, Kansas
Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-165-267
TV: USA
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 10:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 1 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend as the track hosts its second race of the 2025 season and the opening race of the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs.
  • Kansas is also the site for the second race in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs following a week off.
  • Sam Mayer sits third in the playoff standings with 2066 points, +35 points to the cutline, while Sheldon Creed is in seventh place with 2038 points, +7 above the cutline.
  • Mayer (10.3) holds the second highest average finish among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind only Connor Zilisch (8.3).
  • Mayer has finished inside the top five in five of his previous seven and has tied his career-high with 13 top-five finishes this season (also: 2023).
  • Mayer (7.2) also has the third highest average starting position among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind Zilisch (6.2) Justin Allgaier (6.9).
  • He has started inside the top five in each of his last seven starts dating back to his lone pole of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.
  • Creed’s only career Cup Series start came at Kansas in 2023, when he finished 29th while driving the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: Haas/Andy’s

Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Ollie’s

Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel

Custer at Kansas (Cup)
Starts: 8
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —

  • Custer makes his ninth Cup start at Kansas this weekend, where he has a 19.5 average finish. His lone top-10 result came in the fall of 2020 when he finished seventh.
  • His best start was P10 in the spring of 2021, and he boasts a 21.5 average starting position.
  • Custer has also made six NXS starts at Kansas, and is coming off a P2 finish last fall after leading 48 laps.

Creed at Kansas (Xfinity)
Starts: 3
Wins: —
Top-10s: 2
Poles: —

  • Creed is set to make his fourth Xfinity start at Kansas on Saturday, where he is coming off a fifth-place finish in last season’s race. His other top-10 result came in 2023 when he finished third after starting 16th.
  • He has started inside the top 10 in one start – P3 in 2022 – and carries an 11.3 average starting position into the weekend.

Mayer at Kansas (Xfinity)
Starts: 4
Wins: —
Top-10s: 2
Poles: —

  • Mayer is in line for his fifth Xfinity start at Kansas this weekend, coming off a 13th-place finish in last season’s race. His two top-10 finishes in the NXS came in 2021 (8th) and 2022 (9th).
  • His best start was P5 last season, and he holds an average starting position of 9.5.

Where They Stand
Cup Points Standings (41: 33rd): Custer is 33rd in the Cup Series points standings with 380 points heading into Kansas this Sunday.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 3rd, 00: 7th): Mayer sits third in the Xfinity Series playoff standings with 2066 points, +35 points to the cutline, while Creed is in 7th place with 2038 points, +7 points above the cutline.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Ford Going for Second Straight Playoff Win This Weekend in Kansas
Next article
Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Blaney wins the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire and advances to the round of 8
01:41
Video thumbnail
Heim dominates the Craftsman Truck Series EJP 175 at New Hampshire
01:45
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at New Hampshire Weekend schedule and highlights
01:30
Video thumbnail
Bell, Almirola, and Riggs survive thunder valley
02:58

Latest articles

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: KANSAS SPEEDWAY RACE PREVIEW

Official Release -
John Hunter Nemechek has five NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas, with his highest finish at the track of 10th during this year’s spring race.
Read more

Spire Motorsports Hollywood Casino 400 Race Advance

Official Release -
In 25 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Spire Motorsports has logged one top-10 and three top-20 finishes
Read more

CHAMPIONSHIP HUNT COMES TO THRILLING CONCLUSION AT 60TH ANNUAL IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS

Official Release -
With NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration on deck for next season, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series closes out a thrilling 2025 season at the historic 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on Nov. 13-16.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Official Release -
After a 19th-place finish last Sunday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team now turn their focus to the Kansas Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category