LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: KANSAS SPEEDWAY RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: KANSAS SPEEDWAY

PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: Hollywood Casino 400

DATE: Sept. 28, 2025

RACE: NASCAR Cup Series 31 of 36

TRACK: Kansas Speedway | 1.5-Mile Oval

CLUB MINUTES:

JJ AT KANSAS: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson has 31 career Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway. During his remarkable career, he won three times (September 2008, October 2011, and May 2015) at the 1.5-mile oval in the Heartland of America. In addition to his victories, Johnson has earned nine top-fives and 19 top 10s, all while leading a total of 601 laps at Kansas. Johnson has one additional start at Kansas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in September 2001 where he started 38th and drove his way up through the field to finish an impressive sixth.

KENSETH KANSAS STATS: LEGACY MC competition advisor and 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth has an equally impressive career at Kansas Speedway. Kenseth’s first start at the 1.5-mile speedway came in September 2001. He has a total of 27 Cup Series starts with two back-to-back victories when he won in October 2012 and April 2013. In addition, he owns seven top-fives and 13 top-10s. Over his career, Kenseth led a total of 774 laps at Kansas in his career. He has another nine starts at Kansas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series that led to one win (October 2013), six top-fives, and eight top-10s in addition to 405 laps led.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT KANSAS: John Hunter Nemechek has five NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas, with his highest finish at the track of 10th during this year’s spring race. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nemechek has made three starts, where he never finished outside the top-10, including two race wins in October 2018 and September 2023. In the NASCAR Truck Series, he has earned three pole awards and four top-five finishes, including a race win in September 2022.

DOMINANT AT KANSAS: Nemechek has three starts at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he has an average finish of 3.3. He won in two of his three starts (October 2018 and September 2023) and has never finished worse than eighth in his career. In the NASCAR Truck Series, he started on the pole for three of his six races and only finished outside the top-10 once. He took home the checkered flag in September 2022 with a 1.815 margin of victory over Carson Hocevar after starting on the pole and led 88 of 134 laps.

T-MACK KANSAS STATS: Sunday’s race will be crew chief Travis Mack’s 11th NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas. His first outing came in May 2018 with Kasey Kahne. Mack returned to Kansas with Daniel Suárez in the 2021 season. The duo competed in six races together through the end of 2023 and earned Mack’s highest finish of 10th in September 2022. In 2024, Mack returned with Derek Kraus in the spring race and Ty Dillon in the fall race. In May of this year, Mack tied his highest Kansas finish of 10th with Nemechek. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Mack has four starts with Michael Annett, where the pair earned one pole award in July 2020 and three top-10 finishes from 2018 to 2020. The duo earned a best finish of fourth in October 2019.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“I’m excited to get back to Kansas. I have a lot of confidence after our top-10 there earlier this year. We’ve made a lot of gains in our mile-and-a-half package since May, so I’m feeling ready for Sunday.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“I am really looking forward to Kansas Speedway. We’ll build off our first race and carry over the speed we showed at Darlington. I feel like Kansas is a racetrack that we can show up and have a really good opportunity to bring home the trophy.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 ADVENTHEALTH TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JONES KANSAS STATS: Erik Jones is set to make his 18th NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway during Sunday’s race. In his 17 prior Cup Series starts at the track, Jones scored four top-fives and six top-10s. His best finish of third came in both his May 2019 and Sept. 2023 starts at the 1.5-mile oval. Outside of the Cup Series, Jones has three starts at Kansas – two in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and one in the NASCAR Truck Series. His best Xfinity Series finishes came in October 2016 and 2017 where he started second and finished 15th in both races. Meanwhile, his best Truck Series result was an 11th-place finish from the pole position in May 2015.

BRINGING IN A NEW ERA: In 2023, a new era dawned on LEGACY MC and Erik Jones as Jimmie Johnson acquired ownership stake in the team. The team began to see improvements, and Jones secured not only the team’s first top-10 and top-five result since that ownership change but also a season-high finish of third in the September race at Kansas that year.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF GREATER KANSAS CITY: Prior to Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, Jones will make a pit stop at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. In partnership with AdventHealth, he’ll visit with the local chapter to meet the kids and do a #READwithErik session. The book of choice for this week is “Goodnight Racetrack” by Andy Amendola and Ashley Newgarden.

BESHORE AT KANSAS: Ben Beshore has a total of seven prior races on top of the box in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway with Kyle Busch, (John Hunter) Nemechek, and Jones. His first start came in May 2021 when he won with Busch after the team led 20 laps. Beshore earned another strong finish with Busch in May 2022 with a third-place result. In addition, he has four races at Kansas as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series, where he earned a victory in September 2023 with Nemechek after leading 154 laps.

ERIK JONES QUOTE

“Kansas is a fun track for me. It’s definitely one that’s been good with the NextGen car. It’s super wide and you can move around a lot – use the top and bottom lanes. For us, I feel like it’ll be a good race. Our mile-and-a-half program has been strong this season. I hope that we can have a good race, bring a fast car, and have the results that we should’ve had in May here.”

BEN BESHORE QUOTE

“Kansas is more of that cookie-cutter intermediate track, which we’ve done fairly well at this year. It’s our strong spot as a team. Hopefully, we can take what we learned at Darlington and transfer it over to Kansas. I think we can also fall back on what we had the previous race. We were honestly okay there but got off a little bit on strategy and had issues. Our intermediate-track speed has been our strength this year though.”

CLUB APPEARANCES:

Nemechek will be at the NASCAR Classics trackside merchandise rig to sign for fans at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, September 27.

TUNE IN:

Fans can tune in to watch the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MAX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

