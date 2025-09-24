Classic Collision Partners with Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports for Las Vegas, Phoenix

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 24, 2025) – Classic Collision, one of the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the U.S., will partner with Spire Motorsports and Carson Hocevar aboard the team’s No. 77 Chevrolet ZL1 for the Oct. 12 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the Nov. 2 Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Classic Collision will be showcased as Hocevar’s primary sponsor at Las Vegas and serve as an associate partner at Phoenix.

With a skilled team and unwavering standards, Classic Collison delivers exceptional service to its customers and partners. As one of the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the U.S., Classic Collision operates 350 state-of-the-art facilities nationwide.

“Our partnership with Carson Hocevar and Spire Motorsports highlights Classic Collision’s continued growth and nationwide presence,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO, Classic Collision. “Just as we expand our network of state-of-the-art facilities, this collaboration allows us to reach new audiences and reinforce our commitment to excellence.”

With six races left on the 2025 schedule, the defending NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year is currently 21st in the Cup Series championship point standings and owns a pair of top-five and eight top-10 finishes this season. With 75 starts in NASCAR’s premier division to date, the 22-year-old has proven to be one of the most skilled and versatile drivers in American stock car racing. While he’s yet to collect his first checkered flag, the 22-year-old boasts runner-up finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway during his sophomore campaign.

In four previous Las Vegas Cup Series starts, Hocevar has earned a venue-best 15th-place showing and looks to better his 26.0 average finish with a solid run at the popular mile-and-half oval, situated just 20 minutes north of the famous Las Vegas Strip.

The four-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race winner has logged four previous starts on NASCAR’s senior circuit at Phoenix Raceway and calls his March 2024 15th-place finish a series/venue best. At the same time, the Portage, Mich., native has earned a trio of top-20 finishes at the suburban Phoenix venue.

“I’m really eager to have Classic Collision come on board for Las Vegas and Phoenix,” said Hocevar. “They are all about having fun and going big and there are no better places to celebrate than Vegas and at the last race of the season. We’ve worked hard to improve our speedway program and have been really strong on the mile-and-a-half tracks. Phoenix has always been a favorite of mine and that’s where I clinched Rookie of the Year last season, so I’m really looking forward to welcoming a new partner and having them on board at a couple tracks where we expect to run up front.”

The South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on USA Network and streamed on Max Sunday, Oct. 12 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 33rd of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will also be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About Classic Collision …

Classic Collision, founded in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, is built on a foundation of quality, integrity, and honesty. With a skilled team and unwavering standards, Classic Collison delivers exceptional service to its customers and partners. As one of the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the U.S., Classic Collision operates 350 state-of-the-art facilities nationwide. For over 40 years, safety has been our top priority. Our highly trained technicians, cutting-edge equipment, and manufacturer certifications make us a leader in collision repair.

Classic Collision is always seeking opportunities to expand its network by adding new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses. We are also exploring expansion into new markets across the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit www.classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.