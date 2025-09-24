ERICA ENDERS AND ELITE MOTORSPORTS LOOKING FOR ST. LOUIS HISTORY TO TIP IN THEIR FAVOR AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

MADISON, Ill. (September 24, 2025) – Erica Enders and her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG Power Equipment team are looking to add to their storied history at World Wide Technology Raceway with a seventh win at this weekend’s NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals. As the third of six races in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, this event marks a critical juncture for the team.

Enders, fresh off a commanding victory at the U.S. Nationals and a final quad appearance at the NHRA Four-Wide Carolina Nationals last weekend, is currently seventh in the Pro Stock points standings and poised to make a strong push toward the top.

“My sister and I have a saying, ‘Everything changes in St. Louis,’ so I’m looking forward to this weekend,” said Enders who won the Midwest Nationals four years in a row, 2019-2022, after winning back-to-back in 2012 and 2013. “I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. We’ve had glimpses of what we can do. We have to keep going rounds, keep qualifying well. We need to knock those ahead of us in points out early and make the pendulum swing in our direction. We certainly have turned a corner, and we have all hands-on deck. We’re trying our best, and we’ll see what happens. St. Louis has always been really great to me. Hopefully that’s true again this weekend.”

Aaron Stanfield, driving the JHG / Melling / Janac Brothers Pro Stock car, is also ready to make waves in St. Louis. Coming off consistent performances with a final quad appearance in North Carolina, a runner-up finish at the Sonoma Nationals, five semifinal appearances and only three first round losses this season, Stanfield is focused on climbing the points ladder. Sitting fourth in points, his first win of the season and first at World Wide Technology Raceway could give him the edge he needs.

Jeg Coughlin Jr., a five-time Pro Stock world champion, brings veteran leadership to the Elite Motorsports lineup with his SCAG Power Equipment / Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer entry. Jeg Jr. is looking for his third win at the facility and first of the season to bolster Elite’s presence in the Championship fight.

Troy Coughlin Jr., piloting the JEGS.com Pro Stock car, is looking for his first win at World Wide Technology Raceway to shift him into the top 10 in the points standings. Sitting 12th, Troy Jr. is hoping to bounce back from a pair of DNQs and first round losses through the last four races.

Greg Stanfield, a seasoned competitor in the Elite Motorsports stable, already has a win under his belt in 2025. He’ll be looking for more win lights at World Wide Technology Raceway and a chance to break the Janac Brothers Racing / The Rod Shop team back into the top 10 in points.

Stephen Bell and the 1320 LLC machine are fresh off their first career round win at the Four-Wide Carolina Nationals. The Rookie of the Year candidate is eager to fine-tune his setup and compete for a strong finish at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Cuadra Boys trio will be a duo this weekend. Cristian and Fernando Jr. will race without brother David at the Midwest Nationals. The pair will be representing Corral Tequila / Corral Belts / Cuadra as they focus on building their Pro Stock resumes and hopefully land the first Cuadra victory.

Competition at this weekend’s NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals starts with four rounds of qualifying, Friday at 5 and 7 p.m. and Saturday at 12:15 and 3 p.m. Eliminations are slated for Sunday at 11 a.m. with Pro Stock first round at noon. Television coverage of the event will be FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET and eliminations show to follow at 3 p.m. ET.