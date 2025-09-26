TOP HITTER BAT ADDS TO FRIDAY NIGHT EXCITEMENT AT NAPA AUTO PARTS NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 26, 2025) – Friday night under the lights at World Wide Technology will have an added bonus for top qualifiers in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle as part of this weekend’s NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals.

World Wide Technology and NHRA officials announced the low qualifiers during the second session on Friday will receive a special “2025 Friday No. 1 Qualifier Top Hitter” bat from Rawlings, adding to the Friday night festivities, which begin at 7 p.m. CT.

The bat will play into a fun baseball-themed top end that will include additional Rawlings items. The driver who makes the quickest pass in each class during the Friday Primetime session will then receive the Rawlings “Top Hitter” bat.

It’s another way to add to the excitement for the weekend, which starts with two qualifying sessions on Friday – including the always thrilling night session – two more qualifying sessions on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday at the key Countdown to the Championship playoff race. It’s also the first time since 2019 the fan-favorite facility will host two qualifying sessions on Friday.

Last season, Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each claimed wins, while Austin Prock (Funny Car), T.J. Zizzo (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Herrera all qualified in the No. 1 position.

This year’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage airing at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 28. It is the 17th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA season and the third of six playoff races, marking the halfway point of the title chase.

Schumacher and Beckman’s victories last year gave each of the championship drivers three wins in St. Louis. Top Fuel’s reigning world champion Antron Brown has five St. Louis wins, which are the most in the loaded class, while Capps and his NAPA Funny Car have won four times at World Wide Technology Raceway, the most in the category.

Reigning Funny Car world champion Austin Prock went a blistering 3.814-seconds a year ago to set the track record, while teammate Brittany Force’s monumental Top Fuel blast of 338.43 mph in 2022 set the speed record in that class at that time. Force has since gone a whopping 343 mph. Enders’ six Pro Stock wins are the most of any NHRA driver at the standout facility, while Matt Smith’s five victories lead the way in PSM.

NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 26, and the final two rounds on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 12:15 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 28. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Tickets may be purchased at the WWTR ticket office, by phone at (618) 215-8888, or online at www.wwtraceway.com. For more information on NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

