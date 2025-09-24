Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What Pink Window Nets Mean to Cup Series Drivers

Ahead of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, Cup Series drivers reflect on the meaning behind racing with pink window nets for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend tickets can be purchased online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 24, 2025) — Pink will take center stage at the Oct. 5 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, as every NASCAR Cup Series driver swaps their standard window net for a pink one in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the millions of families impacted.

Just one week ahead of October, Cup Series drivers share what running pink window nets means to them:

Chase Elliott, No. 9, Two-time Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Winner

“It’s an important month for a lot of people. Breast cancer has impacted, unfortunately, almost every family I know in some way, shape or form, and certainly has impacted mine. It’s always been an important initiative for that reason, and will certainly continue to be.”

Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Cup Series Playoff Contender

“It’s really special for us to run the pink window net. It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ and showing appreciation for everyone who has faced breast cancer. I know firsthand how tough it can be; one of my family members went through it, so I understand the weight it carries. For all of us to carry that symbol together on our racecars shows the strength of the support system we have in NASCAR for such an important cause.”

Ryan Blaney, No. 12, 2018 Inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Winner

“I think it’s a great thing NASCAR does. They’ve always done a great job supporting important causes, and the pink window nets for Breast Cancer Awareness Month are really special. If I’m not mistaken, the signed nets are given away for charity, which makes it even better. We’re always proud to support good causes any way we can.”

Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Inaugural Blue Cross NC 250 Xfinity Race Winner

“It’s always cool to see what the ROVAL™ race represents with Breast Cancer Awareness, from painting the wall pink to running the pink window nets. It’s a unique way to honor the cause, and it’s always special seeing that on the car.”

Christopher Bell, No. 20, 2022 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Winner

“I think the pink window nets are one of the coolest things that we do all year long. I hope whenever people see the pink window nets, they know that they’re thought about.”

Joey Logano, No. 22, Cup Series Playoff Contender

“I think it’s neat how every sport finds a way to show support for causes like Breast Cancer Awareness. In football, you see pink shoes or gloves—here in NASCAR, we have the pink window nets. It’s unique. It stands out, and it’s something all the drivers get behind. We sign them and they’re sold for charity, which makes it even more meaningful.”

Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Cup Series Playoff Contender

“It’s a tradition I’ve been part of all eight years of my Cup career. It’s special to continue raising awareness for such an important cause. I know people close to me who’ve been affected, and anytime we can give back, it means a lot.”

TICKETS:

Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.