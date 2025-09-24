Berry, No. 21 Team Look to Carry Momentum to Kansas

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Menards/Dutch Boy team head to Kansas Speedway this weekend looking to build on momentum after snapping a three-race run of misfortune with a runner-up finish at New Hampshire.

Berry said the approach remains the same – just without the tough luck – as they prepare for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

“I think, for one, we just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Berry said. “The last few weeks we’ve shown up with really fast Ford Mustangs, qualified up front and put ourselves in position to contend.

“After a tough few weeks, New Hampshire was a big step for us, starting third and finishing second, and that gives our group a lot of confidence.”

Kansas also brings optimism given the team’s performance in May, when Berry drove to fourth in Stage 2 and a sixth-place finish overall.

“We had a lot of speed at Kansas in the spring, and if we execute, I feel like we’ll give ourselves another great opportunity,” he said.

On-track activity begins Saturday with practice at 1 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:10 p.m. on truTV. The Hollywood Casino 400 goes green Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with live coverage on USA Network.

Stage breaks are scheduled for Laps 80 and 165 of the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.