Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 09.24.25

This Week in Motorsports: Sept. 22-28, 2025

NCS/NXS/ARCA: Kansas Speedway – Sept. 26-28

NHRA: World Wide Technology Raceway – Sept. 26-28

PLANO, Texas (Sept. 24, 2025) – NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway for the second time in 2025 where the Cup and Xfinity Series continue their Playoffs – both in the second race of the Round of 12. The ARCA Menards Series joins them in Kansas with another night race to kick off the weekend in America’s Heartland. NHRA remains in action as the Countdown to the Championship hits its halfway point once racing action concludes this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway just outside St. Louis.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS

Toyota drivers continue to battle for Round of 8 … After last weekend’s Round of 12 opener at New Hampshire, the five remaining Toyota Cup Series Playoff drivers find themselves all around the cutline. Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR)’s Christopher Bell (fourth), Denny Hamlin (fifth) and Chase Briscoe (eighth) are above the cutline – 29, 27 and 12 points to the good, respectively. 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace come to Kansas Speedway in the 11th and 12th points positions, 23 and 27 points below the cutline. Luckily, the 23XI Racing Toyota Camry drivers are recent winners on the mile-and-a-half oval – Wallace in 2022 and Reddick in 2023.

Bell looks to continue Kansas success … Kansas Speedway has been a favorite track of Bell in his young Cup Series career. The JGR driver has finished inside the top-10 in the last four Kansas races and in seven of the last eight, which includes a runner-up finish in the spring race this season. Bell also has four career poles at Kansas, including three in a row from the 2023 fall race and both races in 2024.

Jones, Gray above the cutline entering Kansas … After the last Xfinity Series race in Bristol two weekends ago, JGR’s Brandon Jones and Taylor Gray head to Kansas Speedway above the Playoff cutoff. Jones is currently sixth in the points standings, eight points above the cutline, while Gray is eighth, three points above.

Staropoli back with Sam Hunt Racing … For the third time this season, Florida native Patrick Staropoli will pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in the Xfinity Series. Staropoli also ran races at Martinsville Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) earlier in the year, with a best finish of 16th at Martinsville.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Ruggiero back with JGR … Although the Truck Series has the weekend off, Gio Ruggiero will stay busy as he’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 18 JGR Camry in Friday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas. The Toyota Development Driver has made one ARCA start so far this season at Michigan International Speedway in June, where he finished fourth. Ruggiero also ran the ARCA race at Kansas last season, where he started second and finished fifth.

NHRA – Top Fuel/Funny Car

Toyota racers remain near top of the points … Two races into the 2025 Countdown to the Championship, Toyota drivers in Top Fuel and Funny Car remain in the thick of the championship battles. In Top Fuel, Doug Kalitta held onto his points lead after finishing runner-up in the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals last weekend, with a 28-point advantage over Charlotte winner Justin Ashley as they head to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. Shawn Langdon, who also made the final round in Charlotte, sits third in the points, 59 points behind Kalitta. In Funny Car, Ron Capps remains third in the standings, 94 points behind the lead entering this weekend.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.