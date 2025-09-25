RCR Race Preview: Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway… In 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win (Kevin Harvick, 2013) along with five top-five and 29 top-10 finishes. RCR’s lone victory at Kansas was Harvick’s first at the Midwest intermediate track and came in dominating fashion after winning the pole and leading the most laps in the race. RCR owns three pole positions at Kansas: Harvick (2013), Daniel Hemric (2019) and Tyler Reddick (2022). In their most recent appearance to the track in May, RCR’s Cup Series teams finished 21st (Kyle Busch) and 22nd (Austin Dillon).

RCR in the Xfinity Series at Kansas… RCR has one NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Kansas Speedway (Kevin Harvick in 2006) among 18 top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes in 58 starts. Harvick, who led twice for 18 laps, went on to win the 2006 series title with RCR, the second of his career. The Welcome, N.C., based organization has three poles at Kansas by three different drivers: Austin Dillon (2013), Ty Dillon (2014) and Daniel Hemric (2018). In 2024, both RCR drivers scored top-10 finishes at Kansas: Austin Hill (seventh) and Jesse Love (ninth).

A Very Patriotic Welcome… U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited Welcome, North, Carolina on Wednesday, September 24 for a private event with RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress.

Catch the Action on Saturday… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live Saturday, September 27, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s practice (10:30 a.m. ET) and qualifying (11:35 a.m. ET) sessions will be shown for free on The CW App.

Watch Us on USA Network… The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, September 28, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. The race will be broadcast live on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. The NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday will be broadcast on truTV beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Deer Season XP Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway… Dillon has made a total of 24 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, with a pair of sixth-place finishes in 2016. The North Carolina native has also made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning one pole award (2013) and a best finish of second (2012). In three NASCAR Truck Series races, Dillon has posted one pole award (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2014).

Did You Know? In 2011, Dillon made his career-first start in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway, driving the No. 98 Chevrolet to a 26th place finish for Curb/Agajanian Racing.

Last Fall… One year ago, Dillon secured a 12th-place finish in the 2024 Fall race at Kansas Speedway after starting 22nd. Dillon overcame a tight-handling Chevrolet and navigated through the field after early adjustments. The Welcome, North Carolina driver has completed 6,284 of the 6,431 (97.7%) total laps run in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway.

Get to the Points… Dillon, who punched his ticket into the 2025 post season with a dominating performance and win at Richmond Raceway on August 16, was eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs following the Round of 16. He is currently ranked 14th in the standings.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017, Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with RCR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit basspro.com.

Winchester Deer Season XP®… Winchester Deer Season XP® is celebrating 10 years as the most accurate and lethal bullet for deer hunting. For a decade, Deer Season XP® has been the choice of deer hunters looking to fill their tags. Deer hunters everywhere rely on the Extreme Point® bullet’s oversized impact diameter. The larger impact diameter means more impact trauma, better energy transfer, and larger wound cavities for faster knockdown. Until November 30, 2025, earn $5 per box when you purchase Deer Season XP®. Learn more here.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make a stop at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Kansas Speedway Fan Zone on Sunday, September 28, at 10:35 a.m. Local Time to greet race fans and sign autographs. Stop by and get your new RCR gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Kansas Speedway has been one of the most competitive races in the Next Gen era. Do drivers feel that on the track?

“When I think of Kansas Speedway, I think of wild restarts, racing four-wide, and running the wall. It has definitely become one of the best mile-and-a-half tracks that we go to. Weather wise, we might have cooler temperatures than years prior. The track has gotten slick since they repaved it, and it has become a make-or-break race for a lot of guys in the Playoffs.”

How unique is Kansas Speedway compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks, and how will you attack the track this weekend?

﻿”Kansas Speedway has its own personality for sure. Even though it’s a mile-and-a-half like some other tracks, the surface has aged a bit, so you get a lot of tire fall-off and have to manage your run. It’s wide, which gives you options—up by the wall or down on the bottom—so you can move around depending on how your car’s handling. This weekend, we’ll focus on getting the balance right early in the run and try to keep the speed over the long haul. If we can do that, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway… Sunday’s main event will mark Kyle Busch’s 36th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway. Busch has two wins at the mile-and-a-half oval, both earned in the spring in 2016 and, most recently, 2021. Additionally at Kansas, the 40-year-old driver has 10 top-five finishes and 16 top-10s, has led 463 laps, has an average starting position of 13.3, an average finishing position of 15.9, and has completed 93.4% (8,696 of 9,311) of the laps he’s contested there.

Twice a Winner at Kansas… The Las Vegas native scored his first victory at Kansas in 2016, leading 69 laps in his 17th start at the 1.5-mile oval. Busch’s second win was earned in 2021, when the veteran driver claimed his first victory of the season on his birthday (May 2). With that special milestone, Busch joined NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough as just the second drive to win multiple Cup Series races on their birthdays.

Did You Know? Busch has more Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway (35) than any other active driver. His first start at the Kansas facility came on October 10, 2004, and marked his fourth career race in NASCAR’s premier series.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series successes in the Sunflower State, the veteran racer also has four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and three in the NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Speedway.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of homemade meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 180 restaurants in 28 states. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Meet Busch… Busch will first visit the Fan Zone on Sunday, September 28 for a Q&A at the NASCAR Experience Stage at 10 a.m. Local Time. He is then scheduled to sign merchandise at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Kansas Speedway Fan Midway with his son Brexton later that morning at 11:05 a.m. Local Time. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet and get new RCR gear.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend?

“I really like Kansas Speedway. I would love to go back there and get a little bit of redemption with not during fall of 2024 after getting taken out late in the race while trying to race around a lapped car. We were fast in the fall of 2023 until I crashed in practice, so, we want to make sure that we do all we can in order to not have that happen this time around and carry our speed in and through the race and have a good finish.”

What do you think is most challenging about Kansas Speedway?

“Kansas is tough all around and a lot of it has to do with the wind. The wind can really play havoc on the car’s handling, depending on which direction it’s blowing. I would say that you are trying to maximize your speed at all areas of the track and sometimes when you’re running high against the wall you overstep those bounds and get in trouble.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway… Jesse Love has made five career starts at Kansas Speedway. Earlier this year in May, Love piloted the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series. The start marked Love’s second for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series. After starting the race in the Sunflower State 32nd, Love finished 29th. During the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Love started from the seventh position, battled a tight-handling condition, and finished ninth-place. During the Menlo Park, California native’s lone NASCAR Truck Series event at the 1.5-mile facility, Love earned a 13th-place result. In addition, the young gun claimed two pole positions and one victory (spring 2023) in two ARCA Menards Series starts.

Points Check… Love is currently the 10th seed in the Xfinity Series Playoffs, three points behind the eighth-place cutline. The California native is tied with Connor Zilisch for most top 10s this season in the Xfinity Series with 18. Two races remain in the Round of 12 – Saturday at Kansas Speedway and next weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL – with the top eight advancing to the next round. Any driver who leaves Kansas 57 points above eighth place will advance to Round of 8 on points.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, September 27 at 12 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to join his fellow Xfinity Series competitors for an autograph session in the Kansas Speedway Infield Fan Walk. One hundred and fifty wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Infield Fan Walk entrance.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What is the mindset heading to Kansas Speedway?

“We’re looking forward to Kansas. I feel like it’s a track I’ve had some good success at in the past, I’ve won a race or two there before. It wasn’t great for us last year, but I think we have made some good changes going into this year. So I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully the track is similar to last year, and we can get up and move up on the top side, we can run the fence. We’re on the outside looking in, and I’m not to worried about it, but we still need to have a good run.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway… Austin Hill has made four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning two top-five and three top-10 results. The Winston, Georgia native has also competed in six NASCAR Truck Series events at the 1.5-mile speedway, claiming one win (2020), four top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Did You Know? Since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2022, Hill has never qualified worse than 10th-place at Kansas Speedway.

Mile-and-a-Half Consistency… In four previous Xfinity Series races at 1.5-mile intermediate tracks this season, Hill has posted three top-five and four top-10 results – fourth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, third at Homestead-Miami Speedway, fourth at Texas Motor Speedway, and seventh at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Points Check… Hill is currently the 11th seed in the Xfinity Series Playoffs, 16 points behind the eighth-place cutline. Two races remain in the Round of 12 – Saturday at Kansas Speedway and next weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL – with the top eight advancing to the next round.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies provides industry-leading logistics solutions that help businesses thrive. Whether you need specialized trucking, warehousing, 3PL, exporting, importing, or crane services, Bennett has the expertise to handle your most complex and time-sensitive freight. From LTL to over-dimensional truckloads, Bennett ensures safe, reliable, and on-time deliveries around the world. With a legacy of excellence since 1974, their family and woman-owned company is dedicated to providing personalized, flexible solutions that meet your unique business needs. Trust Bennett to deliver when it matters most – discover how we can help your business grow at www.bennettig.com. Together we can move anything.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, September 27 at 12 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to join his fellow Xfinity Series competitors for an autograph session in the Kansas Speedway Infield Fanwalk. 150 wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, beginning at 11 a.m. Local Time at the Infield Fanwalk entrance.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What is the mindset heading to Kansas Speedway?

“In the Round of 12, the one track that I have been looking forward to is Kansas (Speedway), with it being a low grip track. We have run pretty well there in the past, even if the car hasn’t been capable of winning, but I do think our No. 21 team can go out and run well enough to have a solid points day. Our mile-and-a-half program has been consistent this season so that’s encouraging heading into this weekend. I have won at Kansas in the Truck Series before, which always is a confidence boost as well.”