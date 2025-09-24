Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Beef-a-Roo Ford Team

Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

Hollywood Casino 400

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Event: Race 33 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

The Kansas Speedway is up next for Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Team. Gragson has had his fair share of success at the 1.5-mile Kansas City, Kansas speedway. He started from the pole and dominated the May 2018 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, leading 128 of 167 laps en route to victory. In the Xfinity Series, Gragson has made five starts at the track, earning three top-15 finishes and one win. In the Cup Series, his best result in six starts is a ninth-place finish with crew chief Drew Blickensderfer at Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Kansas has always been a solid track for me,” said Gragson. “We had a strong run there earlier this year with a 14th-place finish, and we’re coming off a 16th at New Hampshire that gives us some momentum. I’ve had wins at Kansas in both Xfinity and Trucks, and even in the Cup car we’ve shown good speed. It’s a track where I feel confident and know what I need out of the car. If we can execute and put the full weekend together, I think we’ll be in a good spot again.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Quan Hampton

Hometown: Compton, California

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

