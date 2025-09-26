Mateo Siderman Sweeps Lamborghini Super Trofeo Am Class at Indianapolis

Mateo Siderman captured his first victories of the 2025 season with a dominant weekend sweep of both Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Am class races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, September 19-20.

The 20-year-old TR3 Racing driver, competing in the No. 63 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 with backing from Lamborghini Westlake, Bussler & Co, and other sponsors, broke through after what he described as a season of frustrating near-misses.

“We’ve been trying all year,” Siderman said after Friday’s Race 1 victory. “We’ve had good speed all year, but we just haven’t done the right things on track after the qualifying has begun. We really got into our stride at Watkins Glen and we really put it all together here.”

From Football Field to Racing Circuit

Siderman’s path to Indianapolis victory lane began far from the racing world. A 2022 graduate of Westlake High School in Westlake Village, California, he earned First Team All-Conference honors as a wide receiver during his varsity football career. He went on to play Division 1 football at Tarleton State University in Texas before transferring to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to be closer to his race team.

The UNLV student only obtained his full competition racing license in 2024 after attending Skip Barber Racing School, but quickly made his mark with victories and podiums in SCCA, POC, WRL, and Champ Car events at tracks including Laguna Seca, Buttonwillow, and Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Indianapolis Breakthrough

Siderman’s Race 1 win saw him finish inside the overall top ten while leading a TR3 Racing 1-2 finish ahead of teammate Dean Neuls in the No. 70 entry. Garrett Adams and Andre Lagartixa rounded out the podium in the No. 25 Alliance Racing Lamborghini, with all three drivers achieving their best finishes of the season.

The victory came as championship contenders struggled, with each of the top three entries in the Am standings failing to reach the podium, opening the door for Siderman’s breakthrough.

Saturday’s Race 2 featured limited green flag running due to an early three-car incident off Turn 14, but Siderman controlled the shortened contest to complete the weekend sweep.

“It was a bit of a sprint race; this really felt like it,” Siderman said following his second victory. “It enforces what we did yesterday, and it paid off for us. Really thankful to TR3, Lamborghini Westlake and the team.”

TR3 Racing’s Championship-Winning Pedigree

Siderman’s success comes as part of TR3 Racing’s expanded six-car effort for 2025, building on the team’s 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Pro Championship victory. Partnered with teammate Michael Ryan Johnson, an experienced IMSA racer, Siderman represents the team’s investment in developing young talent.

The season hasn’t been without challenges. Siderman’s debut at Sebring International Raceway in March ended early due to suspension issues, but he showed improvement at Watkins Glen with a third-place Am finish before the Indianapolis breakthrough.

Looking Ahead to World Finals

Siderman will next compete at the Lamborghini World Finals at Misano World Circuit in Italy, with the final two North American championship rounds scheduled for November 6-7, followed by the World Finals on November 8-9. There, he’ll face champions from the European and Asian series in what promises to be the ultimate test of his rapid development.

His aspirations extend beyond the current season. Siderman has expressed goals of joining the Lamborghini Young Driver Program and ultimately competing in top-tier IMSA endurance races, following a path from amateur racing to professional sports car competition.

The Machine Behind the Success

Siderman pilots the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2, a track-bred machine featuring a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine producing 620 horsepower, paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox. The one-make series format ensures all drivers compete in identical machinery, placing the emphasis squarely on driver skill and team preparation.

For TR3 Racing and Lamborghini Westlake, Siderman’s Indianapolis sweep validates their investment in the young driver who only began his racing career in earnest last year. As one of the youngest drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo field globally, his rapid progression from college football player to race winner in just over a year represents a remarkable transformation.

With momentum from Indianapolis and two races remaining at Misano, Siderman’s breakthrough weekend positions him as one to watch as the next generation of American sports car racing talent continues to emerge.