NASCAR 2025: Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are the favourites for the final victory

The NASCAR Cup Series championship is in its final stages, and there are two main favorites: Kyle Larson, whose odds were the highest at the beginning of the season, and Denny Hamlin, who is on the inside looking out, defending his position as leader of the pack. After his triumph at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway, he is definitely the man to beat.

The season, however, is not over yet, and NASCAR has a way to keep everyone interested until the very last turn, since you never know what will happen next. While Hamlin appears to be the man to bet on to win the race for the title, a lot can still change. Anyone interested in betting on him, or other candidates for the final victory, can take advantage of the opportunities that Oddschecker – Compare Betting Odds Across Sportsbooks – offers fans to maximize their profits. The stock car race series is sure to keep every motorsport fan engaged, and it may become even more fun with a little bet on the side.

A record to shatter

Denny Hamlin is eager to win. Not only for the glory, not only for the money, but also for breaking a hoax that characterised his career from the very start. The pilot is unanimously considered the greatest driver in NASCAR history to never have won a stock car championship. At 44, Hamlin would love to shatter this not-so-enviable record. He won a lot of races in his illustrious career, with the latest triumph coming in the Enjoy Illinois 300, on the 7th of September.

Hamlin continues to climb the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list and to extend his record. He is growing pretty tired of this and hopes to put it away for good, at the end of the season. As the only full-time driver missing a race during the regular season, Hamlin still managed to tie for the series lead in wins, with a total of four. He is now the outright leader after winning at the World Wide Technology Raceway. That first place was his fifth for the year. The pilot from Tampa Bay won 59 times during his career. Right now, he is the clear favourite to win the championship.

The case for Larson

Before Hamlin’s slate of successes changed the cards on the table, Kyle Larson was the prominent favourite for the title. The Californian sensation has already won a championship in 2021, after a dominant season during which he finished first 10 times and showed the world how talented he is. After that exploit, though, he never managed to stay that relevant and always came short of another trophy. He is now third on the championship table, tied with William Byron (2nd) at 3032 points. Hamlin is in first position with 3034. These drivers are very close to each other and they can basically win out by avoiding mistakes and keeping their direct rivals in check. Obviously, the first is the main favourite because he is already in front.

Larson is among racing’s elite and will probably stay there until he decides to retire. He is clutch, talented, and knows the wide potential of his Chevy Camaro. He has the experience of a champion and the hunger of a rookie. This is an explosive mix, and Hamlin should be worried because his rival will give his best in the final stretch.

What to expect

We came to a point in the season where every race is crucial. The NASCAR schedule becomes unforgiving after the mid-point of September. We have 7 weekends left before wrapping everything up, 5 of which are playoff rounds. Nobody can joke around anymore. Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney (4th and 5th on the table, respectively) know that quite well and are finishing strong. Bell won in Bristol last Saturday, while Blaney finished first in Daytona. Byron did the same on the 3rd of August in Iowa, and then managed to finish among the best in the following weekends. The championship is up for grabs and we can expect these top drivers to attack each and every time they start their engine until the very end.