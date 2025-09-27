ARCA Menards Series at Kansas Speedway:

Reese’s 150 Post-race Notes

Brenden Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net/Folsom Fence Chevrolet) scored his eighth ARCA Menards Series win in Friday’s Reese’s 150 at Kansas Speedway. Queen, who led 35 of the race’s 110 laps, took the lead for the final time with 10 laps to go in regulation and held off second-place finisher Giovanni Ruggiero (No. 18 1st Auto Group Toyota) on two overtime restarts to take the victory.

Queen unofficially leads the ARCA Menards Series championship standings by 85 points over second place Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet). Scott finished a season-worst 25th after a brush with the outside wall damaged his car’s right front suspension. Queen will lock up the 2025 ARCA Menards Series championship when he takes the green flag in next Saturday’s Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging at Toledo Speedway.

Pinnacle Racing Group team owner Mark Webb leads the ARCA Menards Series Owner Point Standings by 22 points over Joe Gibbs Racing team owner Joe Gibbs. Pinnacle Racing Group will win the team’s first owner’s championship if Queen finishes 18th or higher at Toledo Speedway.

Ruggiero led a race-high 74 laps en route to his fourth career ARCA Menards Series runner-up finish.

Leland Honeyman, Jr. (No. 20 Venturini Motorsports Toyota) finished third for the second consecutive week matching his best career ARCA Menards Series finish.

Kris Wright (No. 15 Warranty Solutions Toyota) finished fourth, Taylor Reimer (No. 70 BuzzBallz Toyota), Mason Mitchell (No. 25 Pro-Seed USA Toyota) sixth, and Thad Moffitt (No. 46 Safety-Kleen Toyota) seventh to give the Venturini Motorsports / Nitro Motorsports alliance five of the top seven finishers.

Salem runner-up Andrew Patterson (No. 40 WinSupply / SCS Gearbox Toyota) returned to his family-owned team and finished eighth, his fourth top-ten finish in six ARCA Menards Series starts in 2025.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) finished ninth and Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) was tenth; Kitzmiller enters the Owens Corning 200 with a 13-point lead over Robusto for third in the ARCA Menards Series standings.

The race was slowed 5 times for a total of 30 laps; Queen’s winning average speed was 101.782 miles per hour. His margin of victory was 0.349 seconds. The race was extended by 10 laps due to two single-lap overtime attempts.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging at Toledo Speedway; the race will be televised live on FS2 starting at 4 pm ET on Saturday, October 4. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available at ARCARacing.com; the race will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio Network nationwide and on MRN.com.

