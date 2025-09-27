Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup NewsNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR Cup
Chase Briscoe claims the NASCAR Cup Series Pole Award at Kansas Speedway. Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Chase Briscoe tops qualifying, scores Cup Series pole at Kansas

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

Chase Briscoe claimed the NASCAR Cup Series pole Saturday afternoon at Kansas Speedway with a 180.078 mph lap during the qualifying session.

It’s his seventh pole this season, his first at Kansas, and his ninth career pole.

His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, will join him on the front row for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell completed the top five.

Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, and Erik Jones completed the top 10

Playoff contenders Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano did not participate in qualifying. Blaney blew a right-rear tire during practice and hit the outside wall.

“We blew a tire, so we’ll have to look at it and see why that was,” Blaney said. “I hate that we crashed a race car and stuff like that, but we’ll take a peek at what we need to do differently and hopefully come from the back. I’m looking forward to getting the race going.”

Joey Logano also had a tire issue in the practice session.  

“I just felt it starting to feel funky through (Turns) 3 and 4,” Logano said. “It just didn’t feel right (in practice), so I took it a little safe than sorry and lifted off in the corner, which is when it really came apart. 

“I’m glad I caught it there. I got a little lucky, but, overall, it should be OK with the Shell/Pennzoil Mustang. We’ll put four tires on it, make some adjustments, cross our fingers and hope she runs good.”

Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on the USA Network with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Qualifying Results:

PosNoDriverTeamTimeSpeed
119Chase Briscoe (P)Bass Pro Shops Toyota29.987180.078
211Denny Hamlin (P)Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota30.088179.474
35Kyle Larson (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet30.101179.396
49Chase Elliott (P)Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet30.157179.063
520Christopher Bell (P)Rheem Toyota30.165179.015
677Carson HocevarDelaware Life Chevrolet30.228178.642
723Bubba Wallace (P)U.S. Air Force Toyota30.274178.371
854Ty GibbsSAIA LTL Freight Toyota30.289178.283
91Ross Chastain (P)Kubota Chevrolet30.292178.265
1043Erik JonesAdvent Health Toyota30.314178.136
1124William Byron (P)Cincinnati Chevrolet30.326178.065
1245Tyler Reddick (P)The Beast Toyota30.328178.053
1321Josh BerryMenards/Dutch Boy Ford30.335178.012
144Noah GragsonBeef A Roo Ford30.39177.69
1517Chris BuescherBody Guard Ford30.391177.684
163Austin DillonBPS/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet30.419177.521
1748Alex BowmanAlly Chevrolet30.422177.503
1847Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Ram Self Storage Chevrolet30.434177.433
1960Ryan PreeceKroger/Minute Rice Ford30.438177.41
2016AJ AllmendingerAction Industries Chevrolet30.452177.328
2171Michael McDowellGainbridge Chevrolet30.491177.101
227Justin HaleyNationsGuard Chevrolet30.498177.061
2334Todd GillilandDean’s Dip Ford30.504177.026
2488Shane Van Gisbergen #Red Bull Chevrolet30.528176.887
2542John Hunter NemechekDollar Tree Toyota30.566176.667
262Austin Cindric (P)Discount Tire Ford30.589176.534
2741Cole CusterHaas/Andy’s Ford30.592176.517
2838Zane SmithSpeedy Cash Ford30.631176.292
298Kyle BuschCheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet30.667176.085
3099Daniel SuarezFreeway Hispanic Heritage Chevrolet30.727175.741
316Brad KeselowskiSolomon Plumbing Ford30.728175.735
3235Riley Herbst #Monster Energy Toyota30.758175.564
3310Ty DillonDraft Kings Chevrolet30.836175.12
3451Cody WareEvel Knievel Museum Ford31.113173.561
3522Joey Logano (P)Shell Pennzoil Ford31.538171.222
3644JJ Yeley(i)PCNY Concierge Chevrolet32.28167.286
3712Ryan Blaney (P)Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford00
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

