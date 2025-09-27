Chase Briscoe tops qualifying, scores Cup Series pole at Kansas

Chase Briscoe claimed the NASCAR Cup Series pole Saturday afternoon at Kansas Speedway with a 180.078 mph lap during the qualifying session.

It’s his seventh pole this season, his first at Kansas, and his ninth career pole.

His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, will join him on the front row for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell completed the top five.

Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, and Erik Jones completed the top 10

Playoff contenders Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano did not participate in qualifying. Blaney blew a right-rear tire during practice and hit the outside wall.

“We blew a tire, so we’ll have to look at it and see why that was,” Blaney said. “I hate that we crashed a race car and stuff like that, but we’ll take a peek at what we need to do differently and hopefully come from the back. I’m looking forward to getting the race going.”

Joey Logano also had a tire issue in the practice session.

“I just felt it starting to feel funky through (Turns) 3 and 4,” Logano said. “It just didn’t feel right (in practice), so I took it a little safe than sorry and lifted off in the corner, which is when it really came apart.

“I’m glad I caught it there. I got a little lucky, but, overall, it should be OK with the Shell/Pennzoil Mustang. We’ll put four tires on it, make some adjustments, cross our fingers and hope she runs good.”

Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on the USA Network with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Qualifying Results: