NHRA

TROY COUGHLIN JR. TAKES JEGS.COM TO SEMIFINALS AT NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

MADISON, Ill. (Sept. 28, 2025) – Troy Coughlin Jr. and the JEGS.com team rallied to their first semifinal appearance of the season Sunday at the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Troy Jr. dominated on the starting line all day with his total reaction times tallying to .023-seconds. Starting the day from the No. 16 qualifying position off a 6.568-second pass at 209.07 mph on Friday, Troy Jr. had a first-round match up against first-time No. 1 qualifier Eric Latino. With a .001-second reaction time and 6.581-second pass at 208.88 mph, Troy Jr. got the win on a holeshot over Latino’s 6.536 at 209.59 with a .058 reaction time.

In the quarterfinals, Troy Jr. faced off with teammate Fernando Cuadra Jr. and the Corral Tequila / Cuadra team. It was a clean side-by-side drag race with the JEGS.com machine getting to the finish line in 6.626-seconds at 208.42 mph to take the win over Fernando Jr.’s 6.634 at 207.66. Troy Jr. was again impressive on the starting line with a .009 reaction time.

Facing Matt Hartford in the semifinals, the 14th of Troy Jr.’s career, the JEGS.com car had difficulty off the starting line pulling left and squaring the tires to eventually coast across the finish line in 14.396-seconds at 57.84 mph. Troy Jr. was still stout on the starting line with a .003 reaction time. Hartford had a clean pass at 6.562 and 209.85.

“The boys in Yellow & Black worked hard all weekend and fought through adversity with our car,” Troy Jr. said. “We learned a lot about our setup and car today and I’m proud as heck to get to race with these men and women at Elite Motorsports. On to Dallas and looking forward to the JEGS Friday night session. You won’t want to miss Dallas.”

The Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series continues with the Stampede of Speed and the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex October 10-12, the fourth of six races in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
KALITTA TAKES HOME MIDWEST NATIONALS WIN TO EXTEND TOP FUEL POINTS LEAD
Next article
HAGAN, KALITTA, ANDERSON & HERRERA ROLL TO WINS AT NAPA AUTO PARTS NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NCS Kansas Speedway Race Winner Chase Elliott Post Race Q&A
13:42
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Playoff race at Kansas, advances to Round of 8
01:47
Video thumbnail
Jones wins the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway
02:15
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Kansas Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:29

Latest articles

Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Playoff race at Kansas, advances to Round of 8

Angie Campbell -
Chase Elliott wheeled his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to victory lane in double overtime at Kansas Speedway.
Read more

HFT Recap | Kansas II

Official Release -
Custer delivered on the restart — charging forward in his Haas/Andy’s Ford and holding his own in a competitive pack to finish 20th.
Read more

HAMLIN LEADS RACE-HIGH 159 LAPS; LEADS TOYOTA WITH RUNNER-UP FINISH IN KANSAS

Official Release -
Denny Hamlin was the highest-finishing Toyota driver as he brought home a runner-up finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Kansas Speedway.
Read more

St. Louis Event Recap for the 14th Annual NHRA Midwest Nationals – HAGAN WINS!

Official Release -
Hagan earned his 54th career win at the NHRA Midwest Nationals and advanced to his 97th career final-round.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category