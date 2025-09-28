NHRA

KALITTA TAKES HOME MIDWEST NATIONALS WIN TO EXTEND TOP FUEL POINTS LEAD

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Captures third win of 2025 and 58th of career

MADISON, Ill. (Sept. 28, 2025) – Doug Kalitta converted the No. 1 qualifying position into a race victory on Sunday at the NHRA Midwest Nationals – his third Wally Trophy of the season and 58th in his career. Kalitta’s run to the win included defeating Toyota teammates Steve Torrence in the second round and then Justin Ashley in the semifinals. Now halfway through the Countdown to the Championship, Kalitta extended his category points lead to 86 points over Ashley, as he seeks his second career Top Fuel world title and second in the last three seasons.

For Team Toyota, Kalitta’s Sunday result marked its ninth win in the last 10 Top Fuel races, as well as its 14th consecutive final round made in Top Fuel or Funny Car.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps and J.R. Todd were both eliminated in the opening round on Sunday. 

Toyota Post-Race Recap
NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series 
World Wide Technology Raceway
NHRA Midwest Nationals
Race 17 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS  

NameCarFinal ResultRound-by-Round
Doug KalittaMac Tools Toyota Top Fuel DragsterWinnerW (3.740) v. W. Smith (10.361) W (3.813) v. S. Torrence (5.703) W (3.805) v. J. Ashley (3.931) W (3.796) v. I. Zetterstrom (4.036)
Justin AshleySCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel DragsterSemi-finalsW (3.753) v. B. Force (5.328) W (3.794) v. S. Langdon (3.817) L (3.931) v. D. Kalitta (3.805)
Antron BrownMatco Tools Toyota Top Fuel DragsterSemi-finalsW (3.752) v. C. Ferre (24.267) W (3.807) v. T. Schumacher (4.852) L (5.663) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.925)
Steve TorrenceCAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel DragsterSecond RoundW (4.426) v. T. Zizzo (Red light) L (5.703) v. D. Kalitta (3.813)
Shawn LangdonKalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel DragsterSecond RoundW (3.772) v. S. Reed (3.788) L (3.817) v. J. Ashley (3.794)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS  

NameCarFinal ResultRound-by-Round
Ron CappsNAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny CarFirst RoundL (10.014) v. B. Tasca III (3.933)
J.R. ToddDHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First RoundL (3.962) v. C. Pedregon (3.954)

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Winner

With another No. 1 qualifier and win, how well is this team operating at right now?

“It’s incredible! Alan (Johnson, crew chief), Mac (Savage, crew chief) and this whole Mac Tools Toyota team – they have this Mac Tools Toyota Dragster running. I’m trying my best and hopefully it’ll be good enough, and it was today. We’ll keep going at it and I’m just super happy!”

About Toyota 

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.  

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
PROCK, KALITTA, LATINO AND HERRERA LOCK UP NO. 1 POSITIONS AT NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Jones wins the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway
02:15
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Kansas Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:29
Video thumbnail
Blaney wins the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire and advances to the round of 8
01:41
Video thumbnail
Heim dominates the Craftsman Truck Series EJP 175 at New Hampshire
01:45

Latest articles

CORVETTE RACING AT FUJI: What a Win for TF Sport, Corvette!

Official Release -
TF Sport’s No. 81 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R earned a dramatic, late-race victory Sunday in the Six Hours of Fuji for the team’s second LMGT3 triumph of the FIA World Endurance Championship season.
Read more

Cadillac adds to season points total

Official Release -
What Alex Lynn started with a scintillating lap in the No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R to earn the pole he finished with a charge to seventh place in the yellow flag-filled 6 Hours of Fuji.
Read more

PROCK, KALITTA, LATINO AND HERRERA LOCK UP NO. 1 POSITIONS AT NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

Official Release -
Reigning Funny Car world champion Austin Prock locked up his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season on Saturday at the 14th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals in front of a sold-out crowd at Worldwide Technology Raceway.
Read more

ARCA Menards Series West at Madera Speedway: Madera 150 Post-race Notes & Unofficial Results

Official Release -
Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) scored his third ARCA Menards Series West win of the season and his second consecutive victory at Madera Speedway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category