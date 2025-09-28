KALITTA TAKES HOME MIDWEST NATIONALS WIN TO EXTEND TOP FUEL POINTS LEAD

Captures third win of 2025 and 58th of career

MADISON, Ill. (Sept. 28, 2025) – Doug Kalitta converted the No. 1 qualifying position into a race victory on Sunday at the NHRA Midwest Nationals – his third Wally Trophy of the season and 58th in his career. Kalitta’s run to the win included defeating Toyota teammates Steve Torrence in the second round and then Justin Ashley in the semifinals. Now halfway through the Countdown to the Championship, Kalitta extended his category points lead to 86 points over Ashley, as he seeks his second career Top Fuel world title and second in the last three seasons.

For Team Toyota, Kalitta’s Sunday result marked its ninth win in the last 10 Top Fuel races, as well as its 14th consecutive final round made in Top Fuel or Funny Car.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps and J.R. Todd were both eliminated in the opening round on Sunday.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

World Wide Technology Raceway

NHRA Midwest Nationals

Race 17 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W (3.740) v. W. Smith (10.361) W (3.813) v. S. Torrence (5.703) W (3.805) v. J. Ashley (3.931) W (3.796) v. I. Zetterstrom (4.036) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.753) v. B. Force (5.328) W (3.794) v. S. Langdon (3.817) L (3.931) v. D. Kalitta (3.805) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.752) v. C. Ferre (24.267) W (3.807) v. T. Schumacher (4.852) L (5.663) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.925) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (4.426) v. T. Zizzo (Red light) L (5.703) v. D. Kalitta (3.813) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.772) v. S. Reed (3.788) L (3.817) v. J. Ashley (3.794)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (10.014) v. B. Tasca III (3.933) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (3.962) v. C. Pedregon (3.954)

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Winner

With another No. 1 qualifier and win, how well is this team operating at right now?

“It’s incredible! Alan (Johnson, crew chief), Mac (Savage, crew chief) and this whole Mac Tools Toyota team – they have this Mac Tools Toyota Dragster running. I’m trying my best and hopefully it’ll be good enough, and it was today. We’ll keep going at it and I’m just super happy!”

