PROCK, KALITTA, LATINO AND HERRERA LOCK UP NO. 1 POSITIONS AT NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 27, 2025) – Reigning Funny Car world champion Austin Prock locked up his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season on Saturday at the 14th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals in front of a sold-out crowd at Worldwide Technology Raceway.

﻿The Funny Car points leader is looking for his first win at the fan-favorite race track and second of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. With the momentum from his win just six days ago, Prock has confidence in his Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS Funny Car team.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” said Prock. “We figured out what not to do today and we’ll be able to get after it tomorrow. I feel good. I’m excited. I never have a doubt in my mind even when we stumble that we can’t just get right back to running low ET the next round.”

Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Eric Latino (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also secured No. 1 qualifiers at the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals as the NHRA Countdown to the Championship continues.

Prock’s No. 1 seed gives him a round one match up with Bobby Bode. Four-time world champion Matt Hagan finished in the second spot and will face off with Alex Laughlin, while No. 3 qualifier Daniel Wilkerson will meet up with his teammate Dave Richards.

Kalitta’s 3.675 pass at 334.82 mph stayed best in Top Fuel, giving the 2023 champion his eighth No. 1 of the season. Kalitta and the Mac Tools Top Fuel team earned one bonus point during the final qualifying session and with the stacked field ready for race day, Kalitta knows the importance of solid runs on Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s race day.

“We’re in great shape,” said Kalitta. “Conditions tomorrow will probably be pretty similar to what they were today. We had a good run that last one so we should be looking good for first round.

“In the end, it’s cool to get these low qualifiers and it’s just a lot of pride for the guys coming out of Saturday with the quick times. It puts us in a good position on the ladder for sure. We definitely like going low and hope to make something louder for tomorrow.”

Kalitta will take on Will Smith during the opening round of eliminations on Sunday. Reigning world champion Antron Brown stayed No. 2 and will face Cameron Ferre, while No. 3 qualifier and regular season champion Tony Stewart will take on Ida Zetterström.

Latino secured his first Pro Stock No. 1 qualifier after his 6.515 pass at 209.75 in his GESi Chevrolet Camaro held up for best of the class. He was thrilled with the No. 1 and has his eye on his first NHRA win.

“This is a big deal,” said Latino. “Racing Pro Stock with the best of the best and to come out with No. 1, it’s the team. It’s KB Titan. Racing with Dallas Glenn, Greg Anderson, all the guys at the shop, it’s pretty great. If it wasn’t for the whole team of KB Titan Racing, I’d be qualifying 20 out of 20. It’s really tough, and if you can’t partner with a team who’s been doing this for 25 years and has a whole collection of data, you’re not going to do it.”

Latino will see Troy Coughlin Jr. in the opening round of competition. Current points leader and 2024 NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals winner Dallas Glenn qualified No. 2 and will take on Jeg Coughlin. Norwalk winner Cory Reed will take on Chris Vang.

Reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Herrera locked up his seventh No. 1 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki when his 6.741 pass at 200.41 stayed atop the field. He is looking for his third consecutive St. Louis win. Herrera currently is fourth in points, with his Vance & Hines teammate Richard Gadson leading the way.

“My mindset is there is less room for error on my side of things and the whole program,” said Herrea. “We had a little error last weekend and it cost me a lot of points. My head is down, I’m focused, and I have to go out there and do my job. Hopefully the bike carries me the rest of the way. I love challenges, and this is definitely a challenge, and one I haven’t had yet in Pro Stock Motorcycle. We’ll see what happens. Win or lose, I’m going to have fun.”

Herrera’s No. 1 spot gives him a bye run during the opening round of eliminations. Gadson qualified No. 2 and will take on Lance Bonham, while their third teammate Brayden Davis will meet up with Chris Bostick.

Racing elimination begins on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. CT at the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

MADISON, Ill. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 14th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway, the 17th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Doug Kalitta, 3.675 seconds, 335.73 mph vs. 16. Will Smith, 4.046, 249.90; 2. Antron Brown, 3.688, 337.41 vs. 15. Cameron Ferre, 3.912, 298.93; 3. Tony Stewart, 3.690, 335.15 vs. 14. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.788, 328.78; 4. Shawn Reed, 3.703, 332.10 vs. 13. Shawn Langdon, 3.768, 324.59; 5. Brittany Force, 3.709, 340.47 vs. 12. Justin Ashley, 3.754, 334.40; 6. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.711, 329.10 vs. 11. Josh Hart, 3.746, 336.07; 7. Clay Millican, 3.721, 334.82 vs. 10. Tony Schumacher, 3.744, 332.34; 8. T.J. Zizzo, 3.724, 336.23 vs. 9. Steve Torrence, 3.727, 331.53.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.845, 337.16 vs. 16. Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 4.531, 192.49; 2. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.868, 329.91 vs. 15. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.049, 315.86; 3. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.871, 332.10 vs. 14. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.025, 316.97; 4. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.877, 337.33 vs. 13. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.982, 324.05; 5. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.886, 334.07 vs. 12. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.980, 324.98; 6. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.900, 332.84 vs. 11. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.962, 323.74; 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.902, 326.40 vs. 10. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.919, 330.55; 8. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.903, 325.61 vs. 9. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.906, 328.54.

Pro Stock — 1. Eric Latino, Chevy Camaro, 6.515, 209.75 vs. 16. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.568, 209.85; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.516, 210.24 vs. 15. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.566, 209.17; 3. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.523, 209.33 vs. 14. Chris Vang, Camaro, 6.564, 208.78; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.529, 209.72 vs. 13. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.563, 209.72; 5. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.538, 210.87 vs. 12. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.562, 208.65; 6. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.538, 209.85 vs. 11. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.559, 209.72; 7. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.541, 208.94 vs. 10. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.558, 209.62; 8. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.541, 208.91 vs. 9. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.549, 208.91.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Deric Kramer, 6.577, 208.30; 18. Kenny Delco, 6.586, 210.14; 19. Stephen Bell, 6.594, 209.79; 20. Chris McGaha, 6.596, 209.49.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.741, 200.41 vs. Bye; 2. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.759, 200.08 vs. 15. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.523, 183.42; 3. Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.767, 200.20 vs. 14. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.422, 140.81; 4. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.776, 202.09 vs. 13. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.161, 188.23; 5. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.776, 200.86 vs. 12. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.886, 196.64; 6. John Hall, Beull, 6.786, 200.53 vs. 11. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.847, 198.79; 7. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.804, 197.48 vs. 10. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.840, 196.96; 8. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.811, 200.44 vs. 9. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.830, 198.85.