Rick Ware Racing: Hollywood Casino 400 from Kansas

RICK WARE RACING

Hollywood Casino 400

Date: Sept. 28, 2025

Event: Hollywood Casino 400 (Round 31 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Note: Race extended six laps past its scheduled 267-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 34th, Finished 37th / Accident, completed 52 of 273 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 209 points)

Race Notes:

● Chase Elliott won the Hollywood Casino 400 to score his 21st career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his second at Kansas. His margin over second-place Denny Hamlin was .069 of a second.

● There were nine caution periods for a total of 48 laps.

● Twenty-four of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“We had had a little bit of a slow pit stop and some issues there, and going into turn one, the wheel was loose, the tire got cut, and that just sent us into the outside wall. So, super frustrating. We didn’t fire off with the speed we wanted, but we had a really good long-run car and was looking forward to making some gains in the race but, you know, we didn’t even get a chance to tune on the car. I was already happy with the long-run pace. We just needed to get a little more fire-off speed for the Evel Knievel Museum Ford Mustang. Definitely a frustrating way to get eliminated from the race.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Evel Knievel Museum Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. The sixth race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.