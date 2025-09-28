NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Racing NASCAR – Kansas Cup Post-Race Quotes

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Hollywood Casino 400 — Kansas Speedway
Sunday, September 28, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results

8th – Brad Keselowski
12th – Todd Gilliland
15th – Chris Buescher
20th – Cole Custer
21st – Joey Logano
23rd – Noah Gragson
24th – Ryan Blaney
26th – Ryan Preece
30th – Austin Cindric
31st – Zane Smith
33rd – Josh Berry
37th – Cody Ware

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “At the end of stage two the car got a lot better. We were trapped a lap down with how the lucky dog and stuff played out and we fought through that and got to the lead lap and started picking them off. And then on the last few restarts we picked off a few more and got a decent finish out of it.” WHAT DOES IT SAY ABOUT THIS TEAM? “It’s good. It means the potential is there. We’ve just got to execute.” WHAT WENT WELL ON THE LAST RESTART? “We got a good last restart. There was a lot going on and it was really messy, but we made the most of it.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was a hard weekend. I thought we were recovering pretty well scoring stage points in both stages after starting in the back. I’m like, ‘Alright, we’re OK here. We can kind of roll through here and we’ll be alright,’ and I just got caught up in that wreck on the restart and tore something up. I don’t know, but it wouldn’t turn after that. We tried to throw a Hail Mary with two tires, but there were too many restarts and you can’t hold them off. I kept getting used up, so it sucks.” THE ROVAL IS NEXT WEEK. YOUR THOUGHTS? “We’re plus-13. It is what it is. We’ve got to go race, but it’s gonna be close.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I thought we probably could have run eighth to 10th. That was kind of our max potential with this thing. I thought we got a little better through the day, which was good. We did two on the last stop and tried to get some track position and make something happen, but I sped. I was just trying to be aggressive knowing that I really didn’t have much to lose, but I’m proud of the effort with this backup car and coming from the back. I just made a little mistake.” NEXT WEEK IS NOT AS STRESSFUL SINCE YOU’RE ALREADY IN THE NEXT ROUND. “Yeah. We’ll go have a good weekend and try to win a stage and win the race. The road course strategies get pretty up in the air, so we’ll just go try maximize our day.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I definitely passed a lot of cars today, but never really in a points paying position. I’m proud of the effort from the team all weekend. I never really made it easy on myself to start from Saturday and it’s hard to sit here and say we had speed to contend. A cheap wreck there on the front straightaway and I had to run the last 50 laps without power-steering, so mentally, physically and emotionally I’m very disappointed for the result. Our goals are pretty clear for next week.” YOU HAVE TO GO AND WIN. “Yep. It’s that simple.”

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT DID YOU JUST EXPERIENCE? “It was a wild ride, no doubt. Before I knew it, I had a decent restart going and I just get wrecked by the 42. He just drives through me and then I was sliding on the wall. I was just mad at that point from how our day was going and this just pissed me off even more because that’s what really hurt was just flipping down the track. It was violent, no doubt, but we had such a fast Speedy Cash Ford today. It’s just a bummer. Right before that caution came out we were gonna have a top 10 day, racing up inside the top 10 a majority of the day and it’s a shame that it has to come to an end out there. I want to give a shout out back to everyone at FRM for bringing another really good car, especially at a mile-and-a-half. Hopefully, five more. Hopefully we bring some more good ones.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT DID YOU SEE IN THE ACCIDENT? “It looked like Zane and the 42 had got together obviously and Zane was up on his side. I just tried to go by on the bottom and the 42 spun down and clipped us in the right-rear and we wrecked, so it’s just part of being back there. It’s an overtime restart and everybody has to make up for how bad they ran all day and try to pass everybody in one corner.”

