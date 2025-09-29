Berry, No. 21 Team Caught in Overtime Crash, Finish 33rd

The bad luck that plagued Josh Berry and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team in the opening three races of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs returned on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

After an impressive second-place finish at New Hampshire a week ago, Berry and the Menards/Dutch Boy team were optimistic headed into Sunday’s 400-miler at Kansas. Instead, a flat tire put them two laps down in the third Stage of the race. Then, after making up the lost laps, they were collected in a crash during the first attempt at an Overtime finish and wound up 33rd.

Berry started Sunday’s race from 13th place and ran mostly inside the top 15 before the team, in an attempt to gain track position, ran long during the first round of green-flag pit stops. Berry cycled into the lead before making his stop, but no caution flag flew and he dropped back to 26th place after making his stop. He ended the first 80-lap Stage in 25th place.

The second Stage played out similarly for Berry and the No. 21 team as he again rose to first place during a round of green-flag pit stops before making his stop.

He wound up 18th at the end of Stage 2, and was running 18th around Lap 200 when he experienced a flat tire that led to an unscheduled green-flag stop that put him two laps down.

Taking the wave-around when the caution flag flew for a spin by Carson Hocevar put Berry just one lap down, and a caution flag for debris with 15 of the scheduled 267 laps to go put him back on the lead lap in 23rd place.

He was running 23rd to start the first attempt at an Overtime finish but was swept up in a wreck that saw Zane Smith ride the wall on his left side and eventually roll over twice. Contact from the No. 42 of John Hunter Nemechek sent Berry slamming into the outside wall, ending his run. He dropped 10 spots by race’s end.

“It looked like Zane and the 42 had gotten together obviously, and Zane was up on his side,” Berry told reporters at the track. “I just tried to go by on the bottom, and the 42 spun down and clipped us in the right rear and we wrecked.

“It’s just part of being back there. It’s an Overtime restart, and everybody has to make up for how bad they ran all day and try to pass everybody in one corner.”

Berry and the team now turn their focus to the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.