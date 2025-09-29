NASCAR Playoff Drivers Share Insider Tips for Fans Ahead of Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Weekend

Drivers say the ROVAL™ offers it all — the best sightlines, can’t-miss action and the unpredictable chaos that makes it the ultimate Playoff wildcard weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 29, 2025) — Race week has arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 is set to deliver thrills, chaos and all the intensity of the NASCAR Playoffs. With sightlines that showcase the entire 17-turn course and the unpredictability of a true wildcard weekend, the ROVAL™ is primed to treat fans to one of the most exciting NASCAR weekends of the season.

Here’s what drivers are saying about the best turns, the best viewpoints and the nonstop excitement fans should watch for heading into the weekend:

Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Cup Series Playoff Contender

“At the ROVAL™, there’s a lot to experience there, but honestly, us running through the infield there creates an opportunity for you to get probably closer to the cars than what you would at any other racetrack, certainly the ovals. I think what makes Charlotte and especially the ROVAL™ unique, and the reason that you would want to come out, is that this is one of the opportunities for us to race in Charlotte. We only get to race at that track twice a year, once in May, and once here in the Playoffs, where the stakes are as high as they get.”

Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Inaugural Blue Cross NC 250 Xfinity Race Winner

“There’s really no other road course that you can go to where you can see the whole racetrack. At the ROVAL™, you can see the whole course, depending on where you sit. There’s no other road course that I know of, or at least that I’ve ever raced at, where you can see the whole racetrack. I think fans should come out to watch the ROVAL™ because it’s always one of the most chaotic races of the Playoffs. The unpredictable always happens, there’s always big crashes and things that just flip the Playoff field upside down. It’s normally a perfect time of the year in Charlotte, where it’s sunny and 75 (degrees). It should be a great race.”

Joey Logano, No. 22, Cup Series Playoff Contender

“As far as road courses go, you have the opportunity to see a whole course from one seat. Every other road course that we go to, you’re only going to see a section of the track, where at the ROVAL™you see the whole thing, with a lot of different things happening. It’s a pretty cool road course in my opinion.”

Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Cup Series Playoff Contender

“It’s a home race for all of us. It’s a great crowd that shows up. The weather’s, for the most part, pretty nice, and then it’s just action-packed on such a tight road course. You’re seeing chaos, you’re seeing carnage. So I know some fans just show up just for that, but you get your fair share of good racing along with some crazy crashes and, hopefully, a non-SVG win.”

Tyler Reddick, No. 45, Cup Series Playoff Contender

“If I could take a fan to any turn of the ROVAL™, it would be Turn 7, for sure. I know from experience that you can take flight even there. Turn 7 is an exciting one, especially on restarts. You can make big moves from quite a few car lengths back, and sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t. I experienced both last year. It’s a very tricky road course setup. The infield is very tight and technical; it’s easy to make mistakes and get off the track and have damage. Then, with the high banks, when the tires are worn out, it’s a handful on the oval. It’s one of those tracks where it truly is a one-of-a-kind experience for the driver, and I’m sure it’s great for the fans to watch too.”

Harrison Burton, No. 25, Xfinity Series Playoff Contender

“I think it’s a good road course type of race to watch because you can see the whole racetrack. It’s so rare to go to a road course and be able to see the cars as long as you can at the ROVAL™and watch the entire race around the whole thing. If you can get a grandstand seat high enough, it’s awesome because you can watch every corner.”

Justin Allgaier, No. 7, Xfinity Series Playoff Contender

“I feel like since the change of the infield section of the ROVAL™, my answer would probably change as to where I would take a fan. I do think that if you were to put a fan in the grandstands, not only where Turn 1 is, but on the barrier between Turn 1 and the exit of Turn 7, that to me would be the ultimate spot. It never fails that somebody goes through there way more aggressively than they intended to and hits the little turtles. From a fan perspective, it’s probably one of the coolest races you can go to.”

Sam Mayer, No. 41, Two-time Drive for the Cure 250 Winner

“I would try to get a fan as high as possible so they could see the whole racetrack, but I feel like the RV section in Turns 1 and 2 is a really good spot because you can see a lot of the infield chaos, which is so entertaining.”

Brandon Jones, No. 20, Xfinity Series Playoff Contender

“I think if you’re going to the ROVAL™ as a first-time fan, long-time fan, whatever, you’ve got to expect to get crazy at the end. There’s going to be a lot of changing throughout the day with point scenarios and people’s situations and what they have to do. If you get a late race restart, oh my gosh, you better be ready.”

Sheldon Creed, No. 6, Xfinity Series Playoff Contender”

“If I were to take a first-time fan or a fan who is at the ROVAL™ for the first time, I would take them to the top of Turn 1 of the oval. I think that’s a fun place to watch. Cars are going by fast and you can see a majority of the racetrack.”

