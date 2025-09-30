RFK Advance | ROVAL

Charlotte ROVAL Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Format: 109 Laps, 248.52 Miles, Stages: 25-50-109

TV: USA

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 3:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts the final race in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs this weekend, in what is the final road course event of the 2025 season.

Chris Buescher has the fifth highest average starting position (12.3) in the Cup Series this season, anchored by 11 starts inside the top 10.

Buescher is also one of eight drivers with 15+ top-10 results this season, and has an average finish of 13.8 which is the sixth highest among Cup drivers.

Keselowski has posted six top-10 finishes over his last 11 races, including four in the top five, with an average finish of 12.8 dating back to Dover in late July.

The No. 6 team has led laps in three of his previous four starts, and is one of 13 drivers to lead 200+ laps this season.

Ryan Preece has set Cup Series career highs this season in top-fives (3) and top-10s (10), and has finished inside the top-20 in 14 of his last 17 starts.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Castrol

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fifth Third

As part of the Fueled by Fifth Third Bank pass through program, Superior Cranes will ride along with Buescher on the decklid this weekend.

Industry Leader Since 1989: Superior Cranes, Inc. has been a trusted name in crane rental, rigging, specialized hauling, and heavy hauling for over three decades.

Comprehensive Services: They provide a full range of solutions, including crane rentals, rigging, heavy transport, and industrial maintenance support for complex projects with 23.5 hour service.

Extensive Regional Presence: Headquartered in Rockingham, NC, the company serves the Southeastern U.S. and beyond, with multiple locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Modern, Expanding Fleet: Superior Cranes continually upgrades its fleet with the newest, safest, and most innovative equipment available in the market.

Commitment to Safety and Quality: The company emphasizes safety and efficiency on every job, ensuring high standards through rigorous planning and certified operators.

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Totino’s Ultimate

Keselowski at the ROVAL

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his eighth start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. He has a 18.4 average finish with a best finish of fifth in 2019. Last season he finished 23rd.

Keselowski led laps in each of the first three events on the ROVAL, and started inside the top five twice (third – 2020, second – 2021).

Overall, on road courses in his Cup career, Keselowski has 11 top-10s and a 17.4 average finish.

Buescher at the ROVAL

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Buescher makes his eighth start on the ROVAL this weekend. He’s coming off top-10s in three of his last four starts despite a P17 finish last season.

In road course racing this season, Buescher has finishes of P7 (COTA), P10 (Mexico City), P18 (Chicago), P16 (Sonoma), and P3 (Watkins Glen).

Buescher carries a 18.4 average starting position into the weekend with a career-best P10 qualifying effort in 2018.

Overall, on road courses, Buescher 17 top-10s and a 12.7 average finish in his career.

Preece at the ROVAL

Starts: 5

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece makes his sixth start on the ROVAL this weekend, where he has a best finish of 11th om 2023. Last season he finished 25th.

He has three career top-20 finishes at the track, and led eight laps in 2020 accounting for nearly half of his laps led at road courses.

Preece carries a 23.0 average starting position into the weekend with a career-best P14 qualifying effort in 2019.

Overall, on road courses, Preece two top-10s and a 21.7 average finish in his career.

RFK Historically at the ROVAL

Cup Wins: —

Road Course Racing: Overall, RFK has 275 starts on road courses in the Cup Series with six wins, 95 top-10s and 44 top five finishes. RFK Cup drivers have a 17.3 average finish with 656 laps led.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Kansas: Keselowski 8th; Buescher 15th; Preece 26th.

Points Standings (17: 17th, 60: 18th, 6: 19th): Buescher and Preece sit 17th and 18th in points, respectively, while Keselowski moved up a spot to 19th in the standings.