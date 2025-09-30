LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: CHARLOTTE ROVAL RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROVAL

PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: Bank of America ROVAL 400

DATE: Oct. 5, 2025

RACE: NASCAR Cup Series 32 of 36

TRACK: Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL | 2.32-mile, 17-Turn Road Course

CLUB MINUTES:

JJ AT CHARLOTTE: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson has three starts in the series on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL. He earned a total of two top-10s in his three starts on the road course. His best finish of eighth came in the inaugural race on the ROVAL in Sept. 2018 after starting sixth. He followed that up in Sept. 2019 with a ninth-place result after starting fourth. In his third and final race at the ROVAL in Oct. 2020, Johnson started 30th and finished 13th. He has finished 100% of the total laps possible at the Charlotte ROVAL in his career.

JJ ON ROAD COURSES: Johnson has a total of 41 Cup Series starts on road courses. Through those he earned one win, one pole, nine top-fives, and 20 top-10s in addition to 161 laps led. He earned his road course victory in his home state of California at Sonoma Raceway in June 2010. Johnson started second, led 55 laps, and bested Robby Gordon by 3.105 seconds.

KENSETH ROVAL STATS: LEGACY MC competition advisor and 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth owns one start on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. In his one and only start, Kenseth started 34th and finished 23rd. He has a total of 39 Cup Series starts on road courses in his career. In these starts, he earned two top-fives and nine top-10s. He earned a best finish of second in the August 2017 race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, where he finished just .414 of a second behind race winner Martin Truex Jr.

WINDOW OF HOPE: This week in partnership with the Erik Jones Foundation, the LEGACY MC cars will join the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series field in running a pink window net as part of Jones’ Window of Hope program. After taking over the program in 2023 from Kurt Busch, Jones has continued the effort to raise funds for breast cancer awareness and research. In 2024, the program raised over $50,000 to support lifesaving breast cancer detection and care. Fans can bid on the window nets start at PristineAuction.com from Oct. 1-8, 2025.

DAY WITH THE CLUB: On Thursday, Oct. 2 prior to the Charlotte ROVAL race weekend, LEGACY MC is welcoming fans to its shop in Statesville, N.C. between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time for a day of fun. The day will include autograph sessions with drivers and ambassadors, shop tours, food trucks, partner displays, and more. For more information, visit LEGACY MC’s social media.

NEVER SETTLE: Join ESPN’s Marty Smith and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s co-owner Jimmie Johnson for their weekly podcast, “Never Settle”. Tune into Never Settle on YouTube and watch the behind the scenes clips as well as full episodes. Click HERE to watch and subscribe.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 FAMILY DOLLAR TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT THE ROVAL: John Hunter Nemechek has two starts at the Charlotte ROVAL in the NASCAR Cup Series with a best finish of 34th, earned last season. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nemechek has earned two starts at the ROVAL and finished in the top-10 in both races. He earned his highest finish of seventh in Sept. 2019.

T-MACK ROVAL STATS: Sunday’s race will be crew chief Travis Mack’s fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at the ROVAL. His first outing came with Daniel Suárez in 2021 where the duo competed in three races together through the 2023 season. In 2024, Mack returned with Shane Van Gisbergen where the pair started on the pole and earned his highest finish at the track of seventh. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Mack has three starts with Michael Annett between 2018 to 2020. The duo earned their highest finish of ninth in Oct. 2020.

TRIBUTE TO BREAST CANCER HEROES: John Hunter Nemechek will pay tribute to his grandmother, breast cancer survivor Martha Nemechek, by displaying her name above the driver’s side door. He will also be running a pink window net in support of Erik Jones’ Window of Hope program.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“I’m excited to race at home this weekend. We’re going to apply what we learned from our test at Kershaw and be ready to go for Sunday.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“We tested at Kershaw a few weeks back, and we learned a lot about the car and John Hunter’s driving style. We’ve been seeing speed at road courses, and with what we learned in Kershaw, I’m confident that we’ll have a good week.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 TRI-STATE/MASSEY MOTOR FREIGHT TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JONES ROVAL STATS: Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will mark Erik Jones’ eighth NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2.32-mile, 17-turn road course. Jones earned his best finish at the ROVAL in Oct. 2020 where he started 14th and finished third, which is his only top-10 at the track. He has an additional two top-20 finishes at the ROVAL with a 17th-place result in Oct. 2021 and an 11th-place finish in Oct. 2022.

BESHORE AT ROVAL: Crew chief Ben Beshore has three NASCAR Cup Series starts on top of the box on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. His first two starts in Oct. 2021 and Oct. 2022 were with Kyle Busch where the duo finished fourth and third, respectively. Beshore returned in 2024 with Erik Jones where the duo was involved in a wreck that ended their day early after only 56 laps, resulting in a 33rd-place result. He has an additional three starts at the ROVAL in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Harrison Burton in Sept. 2019 and Oct. 2020. He earned his best result in Oct. 2023 with John Hunter Nemechek where the duo finished eighth after starting 38th.

HONORING BREAST CANCER HEROES: In addition to the pink window net, Jones will also carry two cancer hero names on the passenger and driver’s side doors to honor both sides of the breast cancer story. On the passenger side, Jones’ name will be replaced with Stephanie Virginia Ellen, a lifelong NASCAR fan who lost her battle to breast cancer in 2017. On the driver’s side, Jones will honor his longtime manager, family friend, and breast cancer survivor Amy Stein, who battled and beat the disease in 2007.

PAINT THE WALL: On Tuesday morning, Jones made a pit stop at Charlotte Motor Speedway to participate in its 13th annual “Paint the Wall” event. Along with some of his fellow Cup Series drivers and 60 breast cancer survivors, Jones painted pit road wall pink in support of breast cancer awareness month. In addition to the painting, Jones also unveiled his No. 43 Tri-State/Massey Motor Freight Toyota Camry XSE which will be highlighted in pink accents for the weekend to support the cause.

ERIK JONES QUOTE

“The Charlotte ROVAL is a track that we’re ready to try some new stuff at. We’ve been working on our road course program all year, so I’m excited to get there and see if we can continue to improve on road courses. It’s always a good week to be home and race right down the road. There’s nothing like racing at Charlotte with how long this schedule is and how much travel is involved. Hoping we can get another good result here on Sunday.”

BEN BESHORE QUOTE

“The Charlotte ROVAL will be something. Our road course package is one area where we really need to put in a lot of work from a team standpoint. We haven’t had very good results on road courses this year. Maybe it’s a place where we can try something a little different from a setup or car build area to see if we can learn something going into the 2026 season. We’ll try to get a read on something new and try to use it as sort of a test for something to help us improve on our program next year.”

CLUB APPEARANCES:

Jones will visit Trackside Live in the Fan Zone on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 11:15 a.m. local time for a short Q&A session with the fans. He will then go to the Toyota trackside merchandise hauler for an autograph session in the fan zone at 11:40 a.m. local time.

Nemechek will visit Trackside Live in the Fan Zone on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 11:45 a.m. local time for a Q&A session with fans. He will also be at the NASCAR Classics trackside merchandise rig to sign for fans at 12:00 p.m. local time.

TUNE IN:

Fans can tune in to watch the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MAX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.