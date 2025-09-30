HFT Advance | ROVAL

ROVAL Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Format: 109 Laps, 248.52 Miles, Stages: 25-50-109

TV: USA

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 3:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts the final race in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series Playoffs this weekend, in what is the final road course event of the 2025 season.

Sam Mayer sits fourth in the playoff standings with 2103 points, +43 points to the cutline, while Sheldon Creed is in sixth place with 2072 points, +12 above the cutline.

Mayer (10.5) holds the second highest average finish among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind only Connor Zilisch (8.1).

Mayer has finished inside the top five in five of his previous eight starts and has tied his career-high with 13 top-five finishes this season (also 2023).

Mayer (7.1) also has the third highest average starting position among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind Zilisch (6.2) and Justin Allgaier (6.8).

He has started inside the top five in each of his last eight starts dating back to his lone pole of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in late July.

Creed earned his second consecutive top-five finish this season at Kansas (5th), after a runner-up result at Bristol.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at ROVAL (Cup)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Custer makes his fourth Cup start at the ROVAL this weekend, where he has a 17.0 average finish. His lone top-10 result came in 2020 when he finished ninth.

His best start was P12 in 2022, and he boasts a 21.0 average starting position.

Custer has also made four NXS starts at the ROVAL with three top 10s.

Overall, on road courses in his Cup career, Custer has three top-10s and a 19.9 average finish.

Creed at ROVAL (Xfinity)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his fourth Xfinity start at the ROVAL on Saturday, where he is coming off a 35th-place result in last season’s race. His only top-10 finish came in 2023 when he finished 10th.

He has started inside the top 10 in all three starts, and carries an 4.7 average starting position into the weekend.

Overall, on road courses in his Xfinity career, Creed has 10 top-10s and a 17.2 average finish.

Mayer at ROVAL (Xfinity)

Starts: 4

Wins: 2 (2023, 2024)

Top-10s: 3

Poles: 1 (2023)

Mayer is in line for his fifth Xfinity start at the ROVAL this weekend where is a two-time winner. He has swept the previous two races in 2023 and 2024, leading 63 total laps while driving for JR Motorsports.

He started on the pole in 2023 and on the front row last season, and holds an average starting position of 6.0.

Overall, on road courses in his Xfinity career, Mayer has 17 top-10s and a 11.5 average finish.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 33rd): Custer is 33rd in the Cup Series points standings with 397 points heading into the ROVAL this Sunday.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 4th, 00: 6th): Mayer sits fourth in the playoff standings with 2103 points, +43 points to the cutline, while Sheldon Creed is in sixth place with 2072 points, +12 above the cutline.