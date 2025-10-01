Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Team

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Event: Race 34 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2.28-mile)

#of Laps: 109

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, this time for the tracks’ 2.28 road course. Noah Gragson has six career starts at The Roval across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series—four in Xfinity and two in Cup. His best finish came in the 2020 Xfinity Series race, where he started on the pole and finished second.

Rush Truck Centers, joined by Cummins, returns this weekend with Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team for the 109-lap race. Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by their global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. From buses that transport kids to and from school to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy – the company’s commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. Learn more at cummins.com.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Front Row Motorsports will run pink Rush Truck Centers mud flaps on their NASCAR Cup series tractors for the entire month of October. Additionally, Gragson will honor two incredible women as part of NASCAR’s annual “Windows of Hope” initiative, held at the Roval race, supporting breast cancer awareness through the Erik Jones Foundation. Gragson’s No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse will carry the names of Theresa Melville and Heather Hatcher above the driver and passenger windows respectively.

Theresa, a longtime family friend of the Gragson’s, has battled breast cancer twice. After her cancer returned, she underwent a mastectomy and is now in remission. Her strength and resilience embody what it means to fight and win against the disease. Heather, the wife of front tire changer Thomas Hatcher, was diagnosed in December 2024 during her first routine screening after turning 40. Thanks to early detection, doctors caught her cancer at Stage 0. Heather chose to undergo a double mastectomy and is also now in remission. Both women’s stories of courage and perseverance serve as powerful reminders of the importance of awareness, screening, and unwavering determination in the fight against breast cancer.

“I’m really looking forward to racing at the Roval this weekend, especially being close to home,” said Gragson. “It means a lot to be able to celebrate two incredible women who have beaten breast cancer and share their stories on our Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang. We had some bad luck here last year with a blown tire, so I’m excited for the chance to bounce back and put together a strong weekend with the team.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Quan Hampton

Hometown: Compton, California

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.