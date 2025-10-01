Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Event: Race 34 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2.28-mile)

#of Laps: 109

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series is back road course racing this weekend, this time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Smith’s most impressive road course accomplishment came in 2022 and 2023, winning back-to-back CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. In the Cup Series, Smith has two starts at the Roval with a career best finish of 19th in 2024.

Long John Silver’s will return to the No. 38 car this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 109-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Fans can find a Long John Silver’s location near them by visiting ljsilvers.com.

“Last week was eventful, but it’s in the past and the team and I have all of our attention on the Roval,” said Smith. “I have always loved road course racing and have had success at them in the past. Historically, Front Row has been a threat on road courses, so I’m looking forward to this weekend and bringing home a finish we can all be proud of.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.