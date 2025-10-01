NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes – Zane Smith

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes
Bank of America ROVAL 400

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
Event: Race 34 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2.28-mile)
#of Laps: 109
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series is back road course racing this weekend, this time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Smith’s most impressive road course accomplishment came in 2022 and 2023, winning back-to-back CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. In the Cup Series, Smith has two starts at the Roval with a career best finish of 19th in 2024.

Long John Silver’s will return to the No. 38 car this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 109-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Fans can find a Long John Silver’s location near them by visiting ljsilvers.com.

“Last week was eventful, but it’s in the past and the team and I have all of our attention on the Roval,” said Smith. “I have always loved road course racing and have had success at them in the past. Historically, Front Row has been a threat on road courses, so I’m looking forward to this weekend and bringing home a finish we can all be proud of.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes – Noah Gragson
Next article
Berry, DEX Imaging Team Ready for Challenge of Charlotte’s ROVAL

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Charlotte Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:40
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott and Brandon Jones prevail at Kansas Speedway
03:35
Video thumbnail
NCS Kansas Speedway Race Winner Chase Elliott Post Race Q&A
13:42
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Playoff race at Kansas, advances to Round of 8
01:47

Latest articles

Berry, DEX Imaging Team Ready for Challenge of Charlotte’s ROVAL

Official Release -
Like the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series field, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang team are continuing to adjust to last fall’s modifications to the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Official Release -
Noah Gragson has six career starts at The Roval across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series—four in Xfinity and two in Cup.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Official Release -
NASCAR will take center stage at “America’s Home For Racing” this weekend with all three national touring series tackling the 2.28-mile road course that lies within Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more

Spire Motorsports Goes Pink in Recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Official Release -
Spire Motorsports will officially trade the team’s signature “Ascent Yellow” for “Breast Cancer Pink” beginning today and concluding at the NASCAR season finale at Phoenix Raceway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category