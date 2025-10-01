Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
Event: Race 34 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2.28-mile)
#of Laps: 109
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
The NASCAR Cup Series is back road course racing this weekend, this time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Smith’s most impressive road course accomplishment came in 2022 and 2023, winning back-to-back CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. In the Cup Series, Smith has two starts at the Roval with a career best finish of 19th in 2024.
Long John Silver’s will return to the No. 38 car this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 109-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Fans can find a Long John Silver’s location near them by visiting ljsilvers.com.
“Last week was eventful, but it’s in the past and the team and I have all of our attention on the Roval,” said Smith. “I have always loved road course racing and have had success at them in the past. Historically, Front Row has been a threat on road courses, so I’m looking forward to this weekend and bringing home a finish we can all be proud of.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.