Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 10.01.25

This Week in Motorsports: Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2025

NCS/NXS/NCTS: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL – Oct. 3-5

ARCA: Toledo Speedway – Oct. 4

PLANO, Texas (Oct. 1, 2025) – NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend to take on the 2.32-mile ROVAL course where all three national series are competing. The Truck Series begins its Round of 8 on Friday, while the Xfinity and Cup Series complete their Round of 12 on Saturday and Sunday. The ARCA Menards Series concludes its 2025 season on Saturday at Toledo Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS/NCTS

Toyota drivers look to advance to Round of 8 … With Sunday’s race on the ROVAL marking the Round of 12 cutoff, the five remaining Toyota drivers look to fill the six remaining spots for the next round of the Cup Series Playoffs. Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) drivers Denny Hamlin (fourth), Christopher Bell (fifth) and Chase Briscoe(seventh) are the three Toyota Camry XSEs above the cutline currently – sitting 48, 44 and 21 points to the good, respectively. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick are 10th and 11th in the standings, 26 and 29 points below the cutline entering this weekend.

Bell, Briscoe look to continue top-10 streaks … After both posted top-five results last weekend in Kansas – finishing third and fourth – Bell and Briscoe head to the Charlotte ROVAL on a run of top-10-or-better finishes. Bell comes to Charlotte with four straight top-10s, dating back to World Wide Technology Raceway to begin September. Briscoe, meanwhile, is riding a five-race top-10 streak, now at five, began with his Southern 500 victory at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend.

Toyota seeks to continue Xfinity Series win streak … The start of the 2025 Xfinity Series Playoffs has been advantageous for Team Toyota with two consecutive victories from JGR’s Aric Almirola in Bristol and Brandon Jones last weekend in Kansas. These triumphs have also locked the No. 19 team into the owners’ championship Round of 8 and Jones and his No. 20 team into the drivers’ and owners’ Round of 8. Another GR Supra victory this weekend would mark the first for Toyota in the Xfinity Series on the Charlotte ROVAL.

Grala back in No. 24 GR Supra … For the first time since Watkins Glen in August, and for the third time this season, Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR). Grala has found success on the Charlotte ROVAL in the past, posting two top-10 finishes, including a fifth-place finish his last time on the 2.32-mile course with SHR in 2023.

Heim seeks Truck Series record … After his victory two weekends ago in New Hampshire, Corey Heim tied the Truck Series single-season wins record with nine in 2025. Another victory by the Toyota Development Driver would etch himself into series history as he chases his first career title. This weekend could be the race to break the record for Heim, who has won both road courses the Truck Series has run this season in Lime Rock Park and Watkins Glen International. Additionally, Heim’s 20 career Truck Series victories have come at 18 different race tracks, which would make a victory in the Truck Series’ debut at the Charlotte ROVAL on Friday 21 wins at 19 circuits.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series National

Reimer coming off top-five run … Last weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway was the first intermediate ARCA Menards Series race for Taylor Reimer, who drove her Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camry to a fifth-place finish – her second top-five and fifth top-10 result in just five career ARCA starts. Reimer will pilot a Venturini Motorsports Camry this weekend at Toledo Speedway in search of another solid day.

