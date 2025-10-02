Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Charlotte ROVAL

Breast Cancer Awareness

AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon are both participating in the Window of Hope initiative this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. The pink, race-used window nets are currently being auctioned off now until October 8th with proceeds going towards breast cancer detection and care across the country. To bid on AJ Allmendinger or Ty Dillon’s window net, click here.

Ty Dillon and Christian Eckes’ Chevrolets will both feature special pink schemes this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL in honor of those impacted by breast cancer.

Hometown Race Week:

This week, AJ Allmendinger joined the Dirty Mo Media podcast, Door Bumper Clear ahead of race week at the Charlotte ROVAL. To listen to the latest episode, click here.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Allmendinger joined the NASCAR Hall of Fame for their Second Annual Putting for Purpose event. Proceeds from this event helped support the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation’s mission to provide students most in need in our communities with access to learning opportunities that harness the sport’s longstanding tradition of winning through innovation.

At Charlotte ROVAL:

Kaulig Racing has earned one win at the Charlotte ROVAL in the NASCAR Cup Series in the 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 with AJ Allmendinger.

Allmendinger also earned four back-to-back wins at the ROVAL in the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 2019-2022.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best will serve as the primary partner of the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

This weekend, the No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet will run a special Breast Cancer Awareness pink paint scheme. The car will feature names on the decklid of employees and loved ones who have been affected by breast cancer. Sea Best will donate $10,000 to the Donna Deegan Foundation to support breast cancer education and awareness and will match any donations made by employees.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Sunday, October 5

Ty Dillon will be at the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 11:45 a.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs.

Dillon will then make his way to the Team Chevy Display in the fan zone at 12:20 p.m. ET for a fan Q&A.

At Charlotte ROVAL:

Ty Dillon will make his sixth-career NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. In his previous five starts at the track, Dillon has led five laps and earned a best finish of 15th in 2019.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon has one start.

“I love being in our backyard in Charlotte. My teammate, AJ (Allmendinger), I think this is one of his best tracks and he dominates every time we go to the ROVAL. He’s been a huge help to me. He made a huge list of notes trying to help up my game for this track. Even before being a teammate with AJ, I felt this was a track I had confidence. I’ve had some solid runs, and I think working with AJ and trying to improve on the road courses, is something I look forward to. I always look forward to a challenge. Hopefully we can carry the momentum from Kansas in to Charlotte this weekend at home and have a great weekend at the ROVAL.” – Ty Dillon on Charlotte ROVAL

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Celsius

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1



Celsius: Celsius will serve as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL. Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins. As the Official Energy Drink of Kaulig Racing, Celsius fuels Allmendinger and the No. 16 team every race weekend to keep them performing at their best.

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Sunday, October 5

AJ Allmendinger will be on the Bank of America ROVAL 400 Pre-Race Stage on pit road for a driver Q&A on Sunday, October 5, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Allmendinger will be at the Team Chevy Display for a fan Q&A at 12:30 p.m ET.

At Charlotte ROVAL:

AJ Allmendinger earned his third NASCAR Cup Series victory in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte ROVAL in 2023. This win also earned Kaulig Racing their second win in the top series of the sport. Allmendinger qualified sixth for the event and led a total of 46 laps.

At the Charlotte ROVAL in five NASCAR Cup Series starts, Allmendinger has earned one win, two top five and four top-10 finishes. He holds an average finish of 11.2 and an average start 10.2 at the track.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Allmendinger has made five starts at the Charlotte ROVAL, earning four consecutive wins from 2019 to 2022 and a runner up finish in 2024, holding an average finish of 1.2. He has led a total of 96 laps at the track in the series.

So far in the 2025 season, Allmendinger has earned one pole award, two top five, six top-10 finishes and led 28 laps.

“The Charlotte ROVAL is always one of my favorite races. Our team has so many great memories there and we hope to go make some more. I’ve struggled a little bit this year when it comes to our road course program, but we have put a lot of effort in to have good speed and be competitive. Obviously, the ultimate goal is to compete for the win, but for how the year’s gone on the road course side of it, running top five, avoiding mistakes and giving ourselves an opportunity to be there at the end will be a successful day for us.” – AJ Allmendinger on the Charlotte ROVAL

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: bproauto®

Daniel Dye, No. 10 bproauto Chevrolet

bproauto®: Daniel Dye will drive the No. 10 bproauto® Chevrolet at the Charlotte ROVAL this weekend in the Blue Cross NC 250. bproauto® is the OE-backed auto parts brand delivering high-quality products for most makes and models to wholesale partners and customers through dealership service departments. Experts in advanced technology, bproauto is focused on maintaining a reliable supply of advanced parts now, plus the new, high-tech parts emerging every day in an evolving aftermarket industry.

Meet Daniel Dye

﻿Saturday, October 4

Daniel Dye will be at the Team Chevy Display in the midway on Saturday, October 4, from 2:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET for a Q&A.

At Charlotte ROVAL:

Daniel Dye will make his first start on the Charlotte ROVAL in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In the 2025 season, Dye has earned eight top-10 finishes.

“I’m excited to race at the ROVAL this weekend. It’s a unique racetrack that I’ve watched a lot of races at, so it will be really fun to get the chance to race on it myself. We’ve also got bProAuto on the car again, a great partner of mine. They’ve got a ton of people coming to the race this weekend to show support, so hopefully we have a good weekend here as the season winds down.” – Daniel Dye on Charlotte ROVAL



11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Action Industries

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Action Industries Chevrolet

﻿Action Industries: Daniel Hemric will drive the No. 11 Action Industries Chevrolet at the Charlotte ROVAL in the Blue Cross NC 250. Action Industries has been a proud partner of Kaulig Racing since 2022, serving as both a primary and associate sponsor on Kaulig Racing’s Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

At Charlotte ROVAL:

Daniel Hemric has made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on the Charlotte ROVAL and has earned two top fives and four top-10 finishes.

Hemric has also made three NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte ROVAL.

“I was really thrilled to get the call to come run the ROVAL for Kaulig Racing, and I appreciate everyone putting trust in me to get back in the No. 11 Action Industries Chevy. Kaulig Racing has a long line of success at this particular racetrack, and having another chance to run in front of a hometown crowd is just a bonus for everybody involved. I enjoyed working with this group a couple weeks ago in St Louis, and look forward to getting another one under our belts together.” – Daniel Hemric on Charlotte ROVAL

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Campers Inn RV

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Campers Inn RV: Campers Inn RV, the RVer’s Trusted Resource, will be onboard Christian Eckes’ No. 16 Camaro ZL1 at the Charlotte ROVAL for the Blue Cross NC 250. Campers Inn RV aims to remain the hometown dealership, where every customer feels like family and where every customer is a Campers Inn RV customer for life.

Meet Christian Eckes:

Saturday, October 4

Christian Eckes will be at the Team Chevy Display in the midway on Saturday, October 4, from 3:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET for a Q&A.

At Charlotte ROVAL:

Christian Eckes will make his first start on the Charlotte ROVAL in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Eckes’ No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevy will feature a special pink scheme at the Blue Cross NC 250 in support of those impacted by breast cancer.

On road courses this year, Eckes has earned two top fives and a top-10 finish.

“I’m really excited to get to race the ROVAL for the first time for the final road course of the season. It’s one of the more difficult road courses on the schedule, with higher speeds on the oval and sharp, right turns, but this No. 16 group has excelled on some of the road courses this season. We’ve been getting better each week, so hopefully this week is no different. We’ve also got a special Campers Inn RV paint scheme this weekend to recognize breast cancer awareness month, so it’s an honor to support the cause and join the fight against breast cancer.” – Christian Eckes on Charlotte ROVAL

