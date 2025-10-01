Berry, DEX Imaging Team Ready for Challenge of Charlotte’s ROVAL

Like the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series field, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang team are continuing to adjust to last fall’s modifications to the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, site of this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400.

The 2.28-mile, 17-turn course is a unique blend of the road course and the oval. Over the years the ROVAL has seen its share of tweaks, with one of the most significant coming in 2024: a new right-hand hairpin preceding the sharp left-hander that once funneled cars from the infield road course onto the frontstretch. Now, cars rejoin the oval just before crossing the start/finish line.

Berry, speaking with reporters ahead of the weekend, called the updates “very interesting” and noted that restarts have become more unpredictable with the addition of the hairpin. Adding to the challenge, Goodyear has introduced a new tire compound for this event.

“That [layout change] made the restarts pretty chaotic with that hairpin, but I’m looking forward to going back there,” Berry said. “We’re obviously going to have a little bit different tire there than what we’ve run the past couple of years, so I think that will change things a little. Everybody is still adapting to the layout, but for us, we’re just trying to continue to improve. That’s the biggest thing we’re looking at.

“Given our situation, it’s going to give us an opportunity to hopefully try a couple different things setup-wise to see if we can find something that helps me feel just that little bit more comfortable. Other than that, I think we’re just going to go try to have a solid, quiet day and hopefully get a decent finish.”

On-track activity begins Saturday with practice at 2 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:10 p.m., both on truTV.

Sunday’s 109-lap, 248.52-mile race is scheduled to take the green flag just after 3 p.m. ET with live coverage on USA Network. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 25 and 50.

