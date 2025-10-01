NASCAR Cup PR

Berry, DEX Imaging Team Ready for Challenge of Charlotte’s ROVAL

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Like the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series field, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang team are continuing to adjust to last fall’s modifications to the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, site of this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400.

The 2.28-mile, 17-turn course is a unique blend of the road course and the oval. Over the years the ROVAL has seen its share of tweaks, with one of the most significant coming in 2024: a new right-hand hairpin preceding the sharp left-hander that once funneled cars from the infield road course onto the frontstretch. Now, cars rejoin the oval just before crossing the start/finish line.

Berry, speaking with reporters ahead of the weekend, called the updates “very interesting” and noted that restarts have become more unpredictable with the addition of the hairpin. Adding to the challenge, Goodyear has introduced a new tire compound for this event.

“That [layout change] made the restarts pretty chaotic with that hairpin, but I’m looking forward to going back there,” Berry said. “We’re obviously going to have a little bit different tire there than what we’ve run the past couple of years, so I think that will change things a little. Everybody is still adapting to the layout, but for us, we’re just trying to continue to improve. That’s the biggest thing we’re looking at.

“Given our situation, it’s going to give us an opportunity to hopefully try a couple different things setup-wise to see if we can find something that helps me feel just that little bit more comfortable. Other than that, I think we’re just going to go try to have a solid, quiet day and hopefully get a decent finish.”

On-track activity begins Saturday with practice at 2 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:10 p.m., both on truTV.

Sunday’s 109-lap, 248.52-mile race is scheduled to take the green flag just after 3 p.m. ET with live coverage on USA Network. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 25 and 50.

About DEX Imaging
DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEXsells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:
Reducing Operating Costs
Reducing Paper Consumption
Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

About Wood Brothers Racing
Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes – Zane Smith

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Charlotte Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:40
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott and Brandon Jones prevail at Kansas Speedway
03:35
Video thumbnail
NCS Kansas Speedway Race Winner Chase Elliott Post Race Q&A
13:42
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Playoff race at Kansas, advances to Round of 8
01:47

Latest articles

Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Official Release -
Smith's most impressive road course accomplishment came in 2022 and 2023, winning back-to-back CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Official Release -
Noah Gragson has six career starts at The Roval across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series—four in Xfinity and two in Cup.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Official Release -
NASCAR will take center stage at “America’s Home For Racing” this weekend with all three national touring series tackling the 2.28-mile road course that lies within Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more

Spire Motorsports Goes Pink in Recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Official Release -
Spire Motorsports will officially trade the team’s signature “Ascent Yellow” for “Breast Cancer Pink” beginning today and concluding at the NASCAR season finale at Phoenix Raceway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category