NHRA RELEASES PRO STOCK AND PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE SCHEDULES FOR 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON IN 2026

Pro Stock set to compete at all 20 races; PSM to race at 14 events, as well as GETTRX All-Star Callout in Sonoma

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 2, 2025) – NHRA officials announced the 2026 schedule for the Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, including the dates for the GETTRX NHRA All-Star Callout in both categories.

As part of the NHRA’s 75th anniversary season in 2026, Pro Stock will compete at all 20 races next year, giving fans across the country the chance to see the standout category in action. The special 75th NHRA season begins with the 56th annual NHRA Gatornationals on March 5-8 at legendary Gainesville Raceway.

It puts Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock at all 20 events in 2026, while Pro Stock Motorcycle will be contested at 14 races, plus the GETTRX All-Star Callout in Sonoma.

Pro Stock Motorcycle will open its season with the category’s traditional opener in Gainesville, and will also race at the four-wide race in Charlotte and at South Georgia Motorsports Park during NHRA’s national event debut there. The two-wheeled category will also compete in Chicago, as part of NHRA’s national event debut at Maryland International Raceway, Bristol and Norwalk in a busy May and June.

The eight riders who qualify for the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout will compete in the bonus race at the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals on July 17-18. The eight standouts will only compete in the Callout in Sonoma, as it won’t serve as one of the 14 points-earning events for the category.

The entire class returns in Indy before taking part in all six races in the Countdown to the Championship, as all four professional classes in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will race in the six playoff events (Reading, TBD, St. Louis, Dallas, Las Vegas and Pomona).

The GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout will return to Norwalk for the second straight year as part of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Saturday, June 27 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. Callout races will take place in Top Fuel and Funny Car as well, with the Top Fuel All-Star Callout taking place on Saturday, March 7 in Gainesville and the Funny Car All-Star Callout on Sunday, Sept. 6 during the world’s biggest drag race, the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indy.

The popular Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, which brings competitive racing, a bonus purse and bonus championship points to Saturday qualifying, will return in 2026 as well, taking place at 13 regular-season events, including the four-wide race in Charlotte.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

