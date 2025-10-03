NHRA RELEASES 2026 SCHEDULE FOR THRILLING NHRA PRO MOD DRAG RACING SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 3, 2025) – NHRA officials announced today the 10-race schedule in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series for the upcoming 2026 season.

The fan-favorite NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will kick off its season at the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville on March 5-8, before heading to the NHRA Arizona Nationals, returning to Firebird Motorsports Park on March 20-22. After a successful debut at the track in 2024 and then a return this season, it will mark a third straight year the category will race in Phoenix.

The regular season will continue with the four-wide race in Charlotte on April 24-26, and then NHRA Pro Mod will be part of NHRA’s national-event debut at South Georgia Motorsports Park the following week on May 1-3.

The class returns to Chicago and Route 66 Raceway on May 14-17 before ending its regular season at picturesque Bristol Dragway on June 12-14.

After a summer break, Pro Mod’s four-race “Road to the Championship” playoffs begin during drag racing’s biggest weekend, the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals on Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis.

The TBD event marks the second playoff race, with the NHRA Pro Mod Series finishing its 2026 season with traditional stops at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis on Oct. 2-4 and The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 29-Nov. 1.

The final race of the current 2025 season is set for later this month in Las Vegas, with an epic showdown set for the finale. Billy Banaka is the current points leader as he seeks his first NHRA Pro Mod world championship, while Derek Menholt and Mike Stavrinos are both just 11 points back. J.R. Gray is fourth and 24 points behind, with Sidnei Frigo in fifth and 51 points out of first.

NHRA will release schedules for other specialty series in the coming weeks. For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

2026 NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Season Schedule

March 5-8: 57th annual NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

March 20-22: 41st annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park, Phoenix

April 24-26: 16th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 1-May 3: NHRA Southern Nationals, South Georgia Motorsports Park, Adel, Ga.

May 14-17: 26th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

June 12-14: 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

Pro Mod Road to the Championship

Sept. 2-7: 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

Sept. 25-27: TBD

Oct. 2-4: 15th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 29-Nov. 1: 26th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.