Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang Dark Horse will roll off from the 33rd starting position in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Berry secured the spot with a lap at 92.974 miles per hour around the 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL — a hybrid layout that combines the traditional oval with a winding infield road course.

In a rare reversal of the usual trend, Berry’s best speed came in practice rather than qualifying. His opening lap of the 12 he completed in the session clocked in at 93.548 mph, setting the pace for the No. 21 team before they turned their focus to qualifying adjustments.

Sunday’s 109-lap, 248.52-mile race serves as both the Round of 12 finale in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and the final road-course event of the season. The green flag is scheduled to wave shortly after 3 p.m. ET, with live coverage on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). Stage breaks are planned for Laps 25 and 50.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEXsells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.