Two Mustangs Move Onto The Round of 8 as Blaney and Logano Advance

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Bank of America 400 ROVAL – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results:

4th – Chris Buescher

6th – Ryan Preece

13th – Ryan Blaney

16th – Josh Berry

17th – Todd Gilliland

20th – Joey Logano

22nd – Cole Custer

24th – Zane Smith

28th – Noah Gragson

33rd – Josh Bilicki

34th – Cody Ware

36th – Brad Keselowski

37th – Austin Cindric

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We’ve got to go win. That’s the bottom line. We got to the next round, but we’ve got no playoff points. We’ve got to go win.” DO YOU HAVE ADDED CONFIDENCE HAVING WON AT VEGAS BEFORE? “Yeah. We proved it last year. Just let us get in the game and anything can happen.” HOW DID YOU HAVE TO ADJUST AFTER STAGE ONE AND MAXIMIZE YOUR DAY? “When you realize you’re gonna get beat, you’ve got to go do something and we were kind of tanking there pretty hard, so we were gonna be in trouble. Paul, you’ve got to make the call before it’s too late, and he made a good call there.” DID YOU TRUST THE CALL TO COME DOWN? “I trust Paul Wolfe.” WHAT’S IT LIKE KNOWING YOU’VE GOT A GUY LIKE PAUL ON THE BOX TO MAKE THOSE CALLS? “Yeah, he’s gonna make those calls. He’s gonna man up and do it and there’s no one better than Paul to do it.” WHAT’S IT LIKE AS YOU GET DOWN TO THE FINAL LAPS AND IT’S LITERALLY EVERY POSITION? “It’s tight. Every spot. If you don’t think regular season races matter, look at that. One point is the difference in making it.” YOU’VE GOT ANOTHER LIFE. “We’re still alive, baby. Now we’ve got to win. We’ve got to win from here.” THEY CAN’T KILL YOU IN THIS FORMAT. YOU FIND A WAY. “I don’t know if that’s the case, but everyone does a good job on this race team of just grinding and fighting. We’re just a bunch of fighters. We’re scrappers. We’re not the fastest car all the time, but a group of scrappers that are able to manufacturer some stuff.” PAUL CALLED YOU IN AND THEN WERE YOU THINKING ATTACK MODE? “Oh yeah, I had to. At that point it’s just kind of go. I was going as hard as I can, but I kind of burnt it up. I’m pretty sure those were my scuffs at the end, so they really weren’t that fast. It was kind of just falling off, but obviously the 1 was falling off a little harder there at the end and we were making up that difference.” IN THE FINAL TWO LAPS DID YOU KNOW HOW CLOSE IT WAS WITH CHASTAIN? “Yeah, everybody was telling me how close it was gonna be there. We’re still in. We’re still alive, baby. I’m so excited. It was such a close finish there. I knew it was within a point there and I knew we were gonna be tied there at the end and Ross was gonna do whatever he had to do to make it happen. I just wasn’t quite fast enough today with our car, but, overall, it’s the drama of the playoffs. If you want drama, the playoffs bring it every time. What an entertaining finish there. To come down to, like I said, a tie there basically at the end before the wreck. I’m proud of Paul Wolfe. He made some really hard calls today. Three-stopping the end there. That was kind of an audible at the because our fall off was a little bit too much. Making that call there at the end was ultimately what kept us in the game with just a few left, so that’s a championship performance from the team. I wish I was a little faster, but, overall, I couldn’t be more proud of the team. We’ve still got a shot.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I’m bummed out, it definitely wasn’t the day we needed, and it wasn’t even really close. I just found myself involved in a lot of stuff, and we got spun out a few times and racked up a lot of damage. So you’re not going to win when that happens.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “That was not a bad day. We had a pretty solid day. It was nice to get a stage win out of it with our Ford Mustang and we finished fairly decent. I’m proud of the effort today and I’m looking forward to getting to Vegas.” YOU SAID EARLIER THAT YOU GOT TO LOOK AT VEGAS A LITTLE EARLIER BECAUSE OF THE LOUDON WIN. “Yeah, I’m just excited to get there and excited to see what we’ve got when we unload. We’ll see where practice goes and then the race. I don’t really know until we get there, but I’m looking forward to it.” DO YOU GET CAUGHT UP IN WHAT’S GOING ON OUT THERE IN A RACE LIKE TODAY. WERE YOU AWARE OF JOEY’S SITUATION? “Not really. I was kind of aware of the scenario after the second stage, but that’s about it. The rest of the race I wasn’t really sure, but it was definitely wild, I guess. I’ve got my own stuff going on.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “That’s where we ran all day right there, sitting around fourth. I’m proud of this team for bringing up a Ford Mustang that was this good. Today’s race was a big step in the right direction at the ROVAL. It was a lot more fun to drive this go-around, and I’m sure we want more and have a bit more to go, but it was much better than last week. We’re proud to take a top five.”

RYAN PREECE, No. 60 Kroger/Totino’s Ultimate Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I feel like at many of these road courses, Mexico, Watkins Glen, COTA and here, we’ve had strong days for it being my first time at these tracks with RFK Racing. This result with our Ford Mustang is definitely something to build on and keep progressing from. It also felt good to get out of that ten-week slump and get back to where I feel like we can be on the racetrack.”