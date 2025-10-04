XFINITY Series PR

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Mayer and Creed Advance to the Round of 8

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Blue Cross NC 250 — Charlotte Motor Speedway
Saturday, October 4, 2025

Ford Finishing Results:

11th – Sheldon Creed
19th– Sam Mayer
20th – Ryan Sieg
33rd – Kyle Sieg
34th – Harrison Burton

NOTE: Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed advance to the Round of 8 while Harrison Burton is eliminated.

SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I don’t have much to say, unfortunately. I’m just really proud of these guys for bringing a Ford Mustang that we can go out there and compete with. Everyone at Audibel, Andy’s, Roto Rooter, Ford Racing and all the partners that make this go around. A huge shout out to them. I’m definitely frustrated and down about that one, but moving onto the next round is awesome. The cool thing was is we had no pressure going in, so we definitely used it up. I’m looking forward to the next round.” WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE TRACKS IN THE ROUND OF 8? “I think these races round out really, really good. Ford Racing has done a really good job this season and they’ve done a really good job at Vegas in the past, so I’m really looking forward to going there and then do some superspeedway racing in the Mustang. We’re just trying to make it to the Championship 4.”

SHELDON CREED, No. 00 Road Ranger Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “That was stressful. It was hard that first run because I was really good on the long run all night. I struggled to start and then got going and started getting by cars that were important, and then we had that caution with seven to go in stage one and that kind of hurt. We got through stage two kind of clean. We got ran into a few times, but that’s just the ROVAL. I was having a really good third run and drove all the way back up to fifth and was actually really happy with my Ford Mustang on the long run. I didn’t want to see that last caution because that made it way too stressful. You’re trying not to get taken out, but then you’re racing around a bunch of guys that are around you in points, and then you’ve got people that don’t care at all.” BASED ON WHAT HAPPENED LAST YEAR THAT HAD TO BE IN YOUR MIND. “Oh, yeah. There are a few of them that aren’t in the points at all and they’re just running into you. I don’t know. It’s pretty frustrating, but I’m just thankful for Haas Factory Team, Ford, Roush Yates Engines, Road Ranger, Pit Boss and all of our partners, Friends of Jaclyn, Haas Automation and Gene Haas and Joe Custer. It’s been a fight to get here.” YOUR THOUGHTS ON MOVING ON TO THE ROUND OF 8. “I love the look of Vegas. I ran fifth last week at a mile-and-a-half, so if we can just be a little bit better next week. You never know what will happen at a superspeedway, and then at Martinsville anything can happen.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It kind of ended before it started. We had an issue in practice and changed everything we could and felt like we were gonna be OK. It turns out we had a fuel pickup issue, so that’s a whole fuel cell change and that’s not something we could really do under green. It’s just a bummer. All of the evidence we had didn’t really point to that being the issue, but it was and took us out of the race before it started. Even when we were out there, I was trying to save fuel to make it last as long as it could, so I didn’t ever really know how good we were or weren’t. That’s the hardest part, but I’m proud of our team. I’m proud of the season we’ve had. It’s been a lot of fun to make the playoffs and go to Bristol, a huge highlight for us to run in a really competitive way to start our playoffs. We just didn’t end it the right way.”

