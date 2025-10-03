Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval; October 4, 2025

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Race: Blue Cross Blue Shield NC 250; 67 Laps – 20/20/27

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; October 4, 2025 5:00 p.m ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: PRN Radio – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Burton, Perkins, and Patterson Lead Three-Car Charge for

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport at the Charlotte Roval

Concord, N.C. (October 3, 2025) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is slated to mount a full three-car challenge this weekend in the Blue Cross Blue Shield NC 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, one of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ most technically demanding events. The team will field the No. 27 SpotOn GPS Fence/ Purina Dog Chow Chevrolet with Jeb Burton, the No. 31 Bommarito.com Chevrolet with Blaine Perkins, and the No. 32 WinSupply Chevrolet with Andrew Patterson, who will make his Xfinity Series debut.

Burton returns to the Roval with valuable experience, having made four prior Xfinity Series starts on the 2.32-mile course. His career highlight at the layout came in 2021, when he captured a 13th place finish. With no DNFs in his Roval history, Burton is targeting a mistake-free day that can position the No. 27 SpotOn GPS Fence/ Purina Dog Chow Chevrolet in contention for a top-10 or better.

Perkins enters with a focus on steady progression behind the wheel of the No. 31 Bommarito.com Chevrolet. In two prior Roval starts, Perkins has yet to finish inside the Top-20. This weekend, the California driver is committed to executing consistently, capitalizing on strategy opportunities, and pushing for a top-20 finish — with the stretch goal of breaking into the top-15.

The weekend also marks a milestone for Andrew Patterson, who makes his Xfinity Series debut in the No. 32 WinSupply Chevrolet. A longtime Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team member and ARCA competitor, Patterson has already impressed in the developmental ranks, including a second-place ARCA result at Salem two weeks ago and a sixth-place ARCA result earlier this year at Charlotte. With his first Xfinity laps on the horizon, Patterson’s objectives are centered on completing all 67 circuits, learning the car in race trim, and delivering a clean run that demonstrates growth potential for future opportunities.

With Burton’s veteran experience, Perkins’ determination for improvement, and Patterson’s first step into the national spotlight, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport enters the Blue Cross Blue Shield NC 250 with both competitive ambition and long-term vision. The Roval’s unforgiving nature demands precision, and the team is prepared to showcase the grit and resilience that continue to fuel its rise in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Supporters are urged to follow Jordan Anderson Racing Bommartio Autosport’s social channels across Facebook, Instagram, and X for exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the day at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.