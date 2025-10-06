JEGS ALLSTARS GETS MAJOR SPOTLIGHT AT TEXAS MOTORPLEX FOR STAMPEDE OF SPEED AND TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS

ENNIS, Texas (Oct. 6, 2025) – The JEGS Allstars has quickly become a major highlight as part of Texas Motorplex’s Stampede of Speed, and the historic specialty race returns to the famed facility for a third straight year during the upcoming Texas NHRA FallNationals on Oct. 8-12.

The event moved to the track in 2023 and has continued to grow – both in action and prestige – and will be a huge part of the upcoming Texas NHRA FallNationals, which celebrates its 40th year in 2025.

It’s become a marquee attraction during the massive Stampede of Speed at Texas Motorplex, with the world’s top drivers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series competing in the unique event.

“JEGS has been proud to sponsor and support the JEGS Allstars,” JEGS CEO Gabe Mendoza said. “Our commitment to these racers runs deep; they represent the foundation of drag racing and the passion that fuels the industry. Supporting them isn’t just tradition for us, it’s part of who we are as a company.

“The JEGS Allstars truly represents the best of sportsman racing,” added JEGS Marketing Director David Salin. “We’re proud to have supported this premier event for so many years, and our commitment to the sportsman community is stronger than ever. It’s their passion and determination that keep the sport thriving, and we’re grateful to play a role in that journey.”

Now celebrating its 41st year, the JEGS Allstars specialty race features several special events, including the driver and team welcome breakfast sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires on Thursday, Oct. 9 and drivers participating in the Stampede of Speed Pre-Stage Fan Fest later that evening in downtown Waxahachie.

Following the opening ceremonies on Friday, Oct. 10, eliminations will take place, including the semifinals in the Top Alcohol categories immediately after the opening qualifying session in Top Fuel and Funny Car. All JEGS Allstars participants will parade in front of the packed stands on Friday night during the JEGS Friday Night Live professional qualifying session. The final rounds in the JEGS Allstars are slated for 1:50 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 11 as champions will be crowned to cap off two thrilling days of racing action in the specialty event.

Like the last two years, competitors will enjoy Texas-sized traditions, including custom t-shirts and decals for drivers and teams, a custom trophy and a custom-made JEGS Allstars belt buckle for the winners, and the traditional custom-fit Texas Motorplex cowboy hats for winners.

“The JEGS Allstars has become a major addition to the Stampede of Speed and Texas Fall Nationals lineup and we are thrilled to have it back,” Texas Motorplex Co-Owner Christie Meyer Johnson said. “Having racers from all over the country race in an all-star event brings a lot of prestige to the Fall Nationals. Seeing the emotion and passion from those drivers really makes the Stampede of Speed an even more special event for all our fans. We have added some Texas traditions to the JEGS Allstars and hope that we will continue to make this a memorable event for all the racers, their fans and teams.”

For more than four decades, the JEGS Allstars has brought out the best from across NHRA’s seven divisions for the specialty race. The unique event crowns individual champions in 10 separate classes, in addition to the overall team title.

Racers qualified for the prestigious event by earning points in their home divisions during year-long battles in the following categories — Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Competition, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Dragster and Top Sportsman.

The JEGS Allstars event will be shown live on NHRA.tv during the race weekend and also featured on the NHRA on FOX Lucas Oil Sportsman show.

“The JEGS Allstars is such a special event for sportsman racers and it’s one we look forward to every year. At JEGS, we’re passionate about celebrating the dedication and talent of some of the best racers across the country, and it’s an honor to help shine a spotlight on them through this partnership,” JEGS Marketing Manager Makenna Brown said.

“The JEGS Allstars is one of the marquee events of the NHRA year,” NHRA Sportsman Manager Jason Galvin added. “These are the best of the best from around the country, racing not only for themselves but for their team as well. To be an Allstar is an honor the competitors don’t take lightly and you feel the pride of these racers all weekend. The Stampede of Speed is the perfect event to celebrate them and JEGS.”

To purchase tickets to the NHRA FallNationals and the Stampede of Speed, please visit www.stampedeofspeed.com. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About JEGS

JEGS, an industry-leading DTC e-commerce retailer and distributor of high-performance and restoration automotive aftermarket parts and accessories, will have a strong presence on and off the track as it celebrates its 65th anniversary and ongoing commitment to sportsman racing.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.