Tony Stewart & Matt Hagan Dallas Advance for the Texas NHRA FallNationals

Tony Stewart & Matt Hagan

Top Fuel | Funny Car

Texas NHRA FallNationals

Oct. 10-12 | Dallas

Event Overview

Friday, Oct. 10 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q1): 5:15 p.m. CDT/6:15 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q2): 8 p.m. CDT/9 p.m. EDT

Saturday, Oct. 11 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q3): 12 p.m. CDT/1 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q4): 2:30 p.m. CDT/3:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday, Oct. 12 (Nitro Eliminations, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Round 1: 10 a.m. CDT/11 a.m. EDT

Round 2: 12:10 p.m. CDT/1:10 p.m. EDT

Semifinals: 1:45 p.m. CDT/2:45 p.m. EDT

Finals: 3:10 p.m. CDT/4:10 p.m. EDT

TV coverage

Sunday, Oct. 12: Qualifying show recapping the action from Friday and Saturday (10 a.m. EDT on FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 12: Finals show (2 p.m. EDT on FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 12: Finals show (4:30 p.m. EDT on FOX)

Notes of Interest

The Texas NHRA FallNationals at the Texas Motorplex near Dallas is the 18th race on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ 20-race schedule and it is the fourth round in the six-race Countdown to the Championship. Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) drivers Tony Stewart (Top Fuel) and Matt Hagan (Funny Car) are both in the Countdown, with 2025 marking Stewart’s second appearance in the NHRA postseason and Hagan’s 13th consecutive appearance.

Stewart is fourth in the Top Fuel standings heading into Dallas, 153 points behind championship leader Doug Kalitta. Hagan is second in the Funny Car standings, 20 points behind leader Austin Prock. Hagan is a four-time champion (2011, 2014, 2020 and 2023).

Stewart and Hagan come into Dallas representing Mobil 1 and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, respectively. Stewart’s Top Fuel dragster carries the colors of Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Meanwhile, Hagan’s Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car is emblazoned with Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage (JHG). JHG was formed in 2021 and brings a passion and flare to the automotive world. They aim to inspire, drive and celebrate progress. JHG spans across Jason Johnson’s car collection featuring more than 200 sought after vehicles from classics, to hot rods and supercars. Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage’s mission is to preserve and showcase the automotive industry. The vehicles are driven to and displayed at events by Johnson and his team with the goal of growing interest and keeping car culture thriving. Johnson’s history in the industry began with Mather Auto Dismantler, Mather Mini Trucks and U-Pull It in Northern California. He later held an instrumental role in the growth and success of Copart, Inc., a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services. JHG also serves as a primary sponsor of Elite Motorsports in the NHRA Pro Stock series.

The Texas NHRA FallNationals will be Stewart’s 38th career Top Fuel start and his second at Dallas. For Hagan, the Texas NHRA FallNationals will be his 370th career Funny Car start and his 17th at the track.

Stewart is seeking his first Top Fuel victory in the Texas NHRA FallNationals, as well as his first No. 1 qualifier at the event. In 2024, Stewart secured the No. 15 qualifying position and ran a 3.817 ET at 329.96 mph in Round 1 of eliminations, which lost to Shawn Reed’s 3.753 ET at 318.97 mph. Stewart competed in the Top Alcohol Dragster class at Dallas in 2023, where he qualified ninth and advanced to Round 2.

Hagan is the defending event winner and has five career wins at the Texas NHRA FallNationals, which came in 2010, 2015, 2019, 2023, and 2025. For his first victory in 2010, Hagan ran a 4.155 ET at 294.63 mph to defeat John Force’s 4.491 ET at 203.74 mph. In 2015, Hagan ran a 3.913 ET at 327.03 mph to defeat Ron Capps’ 3.906 ET at 322.19 mph. In 2019, Hagan clocked a 3.909 ET at 327.59 mph to defeat Bob Tasca III’s 3.928 ET at 323.12 mph. In 2023, Hagan’s 3.883 ET at 332.25 mph defeated John Force’s 6.818 ET, 94.02 mph run. And in 2025, Hagan ran a 3.943 ET at 327.65 mph, which defeated Ron Capps’ 3.934 ET at 328.28 mph.

Hagan has two No. 1 qualifiers at Dallas, which came in 2020 (3.860 ET at 328.54 mph) and 2022 (3.825 ET at 334.85 mph). He has gone to the final round the last six years and has appeared in more final rounds in the Texas NHRA FallNationals than in any other event in the series (nine times in 16 appearances). Augmenting his five wins are four runner-ups (2012, 2020, 2021 and 2022).

Hagan is coming off of a win at the NHRA Midwest Nationals in St. Louis, which marked his second victory of the season. It was Hagan’s 17th in the Countdown, most by any Funny Car driver and fourth most overall. Hagan is closing in on his fifth series championship. Although he enters this week’s race in second place in the driver standings behind Austin Prock, he is racing this week at a track on which he has enjoyed more success than any other. His five wins in the Texas FallNationals are his most in any single event in the series.

Only 11 pro drivers in NHRA history have won as many as five championships and only John Force has done so in the Funny Car class (The others are Tony Schumacher and Joe Amato in Top Fuel; Bob Glidden, Warren Johnson, Greg Anderson, Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock; Andrew Hines, David Schultz and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle).

In 2024, Leah Pruett and Hagan earned the first and only double-up victory thus far for TSR at the NHRA Texas FallNationals.

Texas Motorplex is bringing back “Friday Night Live” at this year’s FallNationals, which offers more than $40,000 in bonus money to the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. The low qualifier on Friday night in both Top Fuel and Funny Car will be awarded $15,000 each.

The Mopar CAP (Career Automotive Program) will be partnering with TSR on Friday for the fifth of seven events this season. CAP consists of strategic alliances between Stellantis and over 100 colleges and trade schools teaching technical curriculum integrated into the school’s general automotive program, so that students can become certified Stellantis technicians.

Fans can join the stars of the NHRA on Thursday night for Fan Fest from 6:00-9:00 p.m. CDT. Drivers will be available for autographs from 7:00-8:30 p.m. CDT. The event will take place at Railyard Park (455 S. College St. Waxahachie, TX 75165).

The Tony Stewart Store merchandise trailer will be on-site at the Texas NHRA FallNationals. Stewart will be signing on Friday from 6:30-7:00 p.m. and Hagan will be signing Saturday from 1:15-1:45 p.m.

Hagan will be joining other Texas Motorplex Funny Car winners for an autograph session on Friday from 2:30-3:00 p.m. CDT. The autograph session will take place at the Welcome Center.

Fans can join Hagan, Leah Pruett and Stewart for an autograph session at the Heatwave Visual display in the midway on Friday from 4:00-4:30 p.m.

Hagan will be joining the other three winners from the NHRA Midwest Nationals for a Mission Foods autograph session on Saturday from 9:00-9:30 a.m. The session will take place at the Mission Foods display in the midway.

Stewart will participate in his 15th “Smoke Show” event on Wednesday, October 8. For the past 14 years, the event has taken place at Texas Motor Speedway. This year’s event will feature the inaugural bowling tournament. The event benefits Speedway Children’s Charities. Since 1997, Speedway Children’s Charities at Texas Motor Speedway has distributed more than $12.4 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need.

Tony Stewart, Driver of the Mobil 1 Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster

Texas Motorplex puts on a week-long event for fans leading into the NHRA FallNationals, where people can participate in a cattle drive, concerts, and Fan Fest. In addition, the track is awarding $15,000 in bonus money, along with qualifying bonus points, for the quickest pass on Friday night. For someone new to drag racing, how special is the event and why should they attend the FallNationals?

“The Meyer family does a fantastic job promoting this event and they create a whole week of excitement at the Texas Motorplex. Whether you’re a diehard drag racing fan or someone new to the sport, they have something there for everybody. They pay attention to every detail and all they do is first class. It makes for a great week and it makes it an honor for all of us to come and compete at a facility that has promoters that go above and beyond, so we always like competing there.”

Matt Hagan, Driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car

You’re coming off of your second win of the season at the NHRA Midwest Nationals and you’re the defending FallNationals event winner. You have five wins at the NHRA Texas FallNationals, which is your most in any single event in the series. Now that you’ve closed the points gap to just 20 points behind Austin Prock, what is your mindset heading into Dallas with three events remaining?

“It’s always a dog fight with the Countdown to the Championship and the points resetting for the last six races. We’re very blessed to be in the hunt and have an opportunity to win. That’s a lot more than a lot of other teams can say. I’m proud of Mike Knudsen for this being his first year as crew chief and sitting second in points. It’s more than I expected our first year out with him making all the calls, so it’s a testament to the people we have around us. We have a real opportunity to win this thing. The biggest thing we can do is just be ready. It’s a family affair with the Prock team (Austin – driver, Jimmy – crew chief, Thomas – co-crew chief) and they do a great job of putting the car together. They’ve won eight races, so they’re the ones we’re all chasing. We’ve done a good job at putting ourselves in the position to win this thing at the end with three races left. We have to have three great races and he (Austin) has to stumble, so we have to be ready to take advantage when they do. We need to qualify well and I need to do well on the tree and keep it in the groove. We have to rise to the occasion.”