The Most Common Causes of Motorcycle Accidents

According to the National Safety Council, the number of motorcycle fatalities now stands at 6,335 and the rate is 31.39 per 100 million vehicle miles.

Being too exposed on the road, riding a motorcycle comes with higher risks compared to driving a car. A simple mistake of the driver or lack of attention could lead to serious accidents. There are several causes of accidents on the road, but the consequences for motorcycle riders can be more severe.

If you know the different causes of motorcycle accidents, it could somehow help you and other road users stay safe on the road and prevent tragedy.

Distracted Driving

Distracted driving crash cases have been top causes for motorcycle crashes. Often, other drivers simply do not pay attention on the road, causing them to make unsafe maneuvers that can result in serious accidents, says a motorcycle accident lawyer in New Orleans.

Your concentration must remain sharp all the way on the road because even a single moment of distraction can cause severe consequences. Texting, typing in coordinates for your GPS, or just chit-chatting may take your eyes off the road.

You may feel like you are able to multitask, but do not believe so. Sight must be fixed on the road ahead, while your hands should be free to control your motorcycle.

Sometimes the vehicle neglects you, and sometimes the driver gets distracted. It is having your senses alert while being aware of your surroundings and having the ability to anticipate dangers that provide the thin line between life and death for you.

Be safety conscious and enjoy every ride.

Speeding and Reckless Behavior

While the temptation of speed may prove too much, it will more than double your chance of an accident. Speeding thus decreases your ability to respond to the quick changes on the road in things such as an obstacle or another vehicle.

Riding dangerously may threaten life. Tailgating, weaving through traffic, or sudden lane changes usually spell catastrophe.

It would be better to maintain a safe speed when riding. This way, you are in more control of your vehicle. This also gives you more time to think if you encounter sudden changes on the road. It is a must for one to drive within a speed limit and in constant vigilance.

Few seconds on the road can make all the difference between whether an incident will end up a safe ride or a serious accident.

Poor Road Conditions

When you ride on bad roads, the chance of an accident rises exponentially. Potholes, uneven surfaces, loose gravel—whatever the hazards soon come into play on a motorcyclist maintaining control.

Wet or icy patches will create hazardous conditions, increasing chances for you to skid or lose traction. You may end up swerving to avoid debris and end up getting in an accident.

Bad lane markings may confuse you. You might then end up straying into oncoming traffic. Check the state of the road from time to time, and report any irregularities found to the local authorities.

Lack of Visibility

Visibility plays a huge role in any ride. You might be blithely unaware that bad visibility increases your chances of an accident.

Rain or fog can hinder visibility for an outsider party attempting to see the cyclists. Driving at sunrise or sunset creates hazardous conditions as the light glare is obstructing sight.

Test whatever reflective gear you carry to protect yourself. Put your headlights on, especially if the sun is shining bright so others can easily spot you.

Keep track of your road position at any given time and try to avoid blind spots. Shedding light upon visibility permits more chances for being safe and cuts down on the incidence of being involved in an accident on the way out.

Inexperienced Riders

While newer riders tend to view those obstacles as lesser, these very challenges might pose a threat. Riding might seem very straightforward while learning in a gymnasium or on a course, but when faced with proper-civilian, real-world scenarios, various intricacies will always befall inexperienced riders and surprise them.

Inexperience tends to reflect on making bad judgments, which could lead to miscalculating speed while taking turns or being oblivious to the hazards nearby. You would also have these challenges when riding during undesirable weather.

Always ensure you gradually improve upon your riding skills. Practice defensive riding with your eyes on the road at all times. Never allow anything to distract you. Riding is not about excitement; it is about responsibility.

If you are well experienced in riding a motorcycle, it will be easier for you to deal with road dangers.