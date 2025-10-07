David Starr to Drive #35 Chevrolet Promoting Bret Baier’s “To Rescue the American Spirit” at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (October 7, 2025) – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver David Starr will pilot the #35 Chevrolet for Joey Gase Racing at the United Rentals 250 on October 18, 2025, at Talladega Superspeedway, showcasing FOX News Channel’s Special Report host Bret Baier’s new book, To Rescue the American Spirit. This dynamic partnership, facilitated by The Magnifyde Agency, aims to spotlight Baier’s latest work while thrilling NASCAR fans.

“It’s an incredible privilege to have David Starr behind the wheel of the To Rescue the American Spirit car at Talladega,” said Bret Baier, #1 New York Times bestselling author and FOX News Channel’s Chief Political Anchor. “We’re aiming for a victory on the track and a surge of excitement for this book, which celebrates Teddy Roosevelt’s transformative leadership that reshaped America’s place on the global stage.”

Baier’s To Rescue the American Spirit is a compelling biography of Theodore Roosevelt, whose bold vision and tenacity propelled the United States into a new era of global influence. The book, already generating buzz, is poised to become another bestseller.

“I’m honored to team up with Bret Baier again and to help promote this remarkable book,” said Starr. “Driving the #35 Chevrolet at Talladega to celebrate To Rescue the American Spirit is a privilege, and I’m excited to share this journey with fans.”

Exclusive VIP Experience for Fans

In celebration of the book’s release, fans who pre-order To Rescue the American Spirit will be entered for a chance to win an unforgettable VIP experience at the United Rentals 250. One pre-order participant and a guest will receive airfare and accommodations (to Atlanta), as well as all-access credentials, including premium seating and hospitality, starting grid, pit box, garage and team hauler access, exclusive team meet-and-greets, and unprecedented behind-the-scenes race day access at one of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks. This invitation-only opportunity offers a front-row seat to see David Starr and the To Rescue the American Spirit race team in action.

Each pre-order counts towards an opportunity to be selected for this exclusive experience. Enhance your collection—and your chances—by exploring Baier’s other bestselling books, available now on Amazon during the Prime Days promotion. One recipient will be selected at random from all verified entries and announced on Friday, October 10, at 7:00 PM ET on Bret Baier’s X account, following the conclusion of Special Report with Bret Baier on FOX News Channel.

To enter, pre-order your copy of To Rescue the American Spirit at: https://onpurposeagency.ac-page.com/bret-baiers-new-book-pre-order.

ABOUT BRET BAIER

Bret Baier currently serves as FOX News Channel’s (FNC) anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier (weeknights at 6-7PM/ET), chief political anchor of the network and co-anchor of the network’s election coverage. Based in Washington, D.C., Baier joined the network in 1998 as the first reporter in the Atlanta bureau. He was recently described as “the most influential news anchor in America right now” at the 2025 Semafor Trust in News Summit.

ABOUT TO RESCUE THE AMERICAN SPIRIT

From #1 New York Times bestselling author and Fox News Channel’s Chief Political Anchor, a captivating biography of Teddy Roosevelt, whose bold leadership thrust America onto the world stage and changed the course of U.S. history. There has never been a president like Theodore Roosevelt. An iconoclast shaped by fervent ideals, his early life seems ripped from the pages of an adventure novel: abandoning his place in the New York aristocracy, he was drawn to the thrill of the West, becoming an honorary cowboy who won the respect of the rough men of the plains, adopting their code of authenticity and courage. As a New York State legislator, he fought corruption and patronage. As New York City police commissioner, he walked the beat at night to hold his men accountable; and as New York governor, he butted heads with the old guard to bring fresh air to a state mired in political corruption. He was also a passionate naturalist, conservationist, and hunter who collected hundreds of specimens of birds and animals throughout his life. He was a soldier and commander who led a regiment of “Rough Riders” to victory in the Spanish-American War, a show of leadership and bravery that put him on the national map. As president, he brought energy, laughter, and bold ideas to the White House, pursuing a vigorous agenda that established America as a leader on the world stage —from advancing the Panama Canal, brokering peace with Russia, and taking on business elites. Bret Baier’s exquisite book reveals the storied life of a leader whose passion, daring, and prowess left an indelible mark on the fabric of our country and reimagined the possibilities of the presidency.

ABOUT DAVID STARR

David Starr is currently racing in his 26th career season in NASCAR. Starr has four career NASCAR wins and was named the ‘Most Popular Driver’ in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2002. Starr is also the owner of the Team Texas High Performance High Performance Driving School at Texas Motor Speedway. You can follow David Starr all season long for more updates on Facebook, X and Instagram.

ABOUT THE MAGNIFYDE AGENCY

The Magnifyde Agency connects brands to exceptional marketing opportunities. After years of professional and personal experience, The Magnifyde Agency has not only found rapid success in growing brands through NASCAR’s demographics, but across a wide variety of marketing ventures.