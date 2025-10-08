Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway October Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Focused Health 302

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Dude Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2025 Owner Points Position: 25th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues with this Saturday’s Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished 15th in the 2024 Xfinity Series driver standings, highlighted by a Dash 4 Cash victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He added two more top-five finishes and seven top-10s to his career totals, further strengthening his résumé across 147 Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 30th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back DUDE Wipes as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 201-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks the 16th race where DUDE Wipes has served as the anchor partner on the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet this season.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s final trip of the year to Sin City will mark Alfredo’s ninth career start at the incredibly fast 1.5-mile speedway.

Alfredo earned a track-best of eighth after starting eighth in the fall 2020 edition of the Alsco 300 for Richard Childress Racing.

In the spring, Alfredo bettered his 22nd-place qualifying position to earn a respectable 18th-place finish in the No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro, competing in The LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series Race.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall Las Vegas Motor Speedway average finish of 17.6.

Additionally, Alfredo has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a best effort of 24th after starting 27th in the 2021 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, driving for Front Row Motorsports.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut native also has two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts in 2019, driving for TRICON Garage. He finished a track-best 12th after starting 15th.

Twenty-nine races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — and with the regular season now in the rearview mirror, Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports No. 42 team still plan to make some noise in the Playoffs.

While they won’t compete for a championship, they still have the chance to contend for victories and shake up the Playoff grid in the final stretch of the year.

This weekend, the series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 302, the 29th race of the season and the opening round of the semi-final round of the Xfinity Series Playoffs in Sin City.

The 1.5-mile oval is known for producing high-speed action, multiple grooves and late-race strategy gambles that often decide who can maintain their Playoff momentum.

For Alfredo and the No. 42 Chevrolet team, the approach remains simple: go all out for a strong performance or perhaps contend for a win.

A breakthrough victory at Las Vegas would serve as the ultimate payoff for the resilience they’ve shown all season, while also rewriting the Playoff storyline by denying a postseason contender an all-important berth to the Championship 4 and a momentum boost.

Saturday afternoon’s race isn’t just another event — it’s a high-stakes Playoff showdown, where contenders fight to keep their title hopes alive and underdogs like Alfredo and Young’s Motorsports have every opportunity to steal the spotlight.

Then on Sunday, the spotlight shifts to the NASCAR Cup Series with the South Point 400, the opening race of the Round of 8.

With the stakes even higher, fans can expect high drama, bold moves and season-defining moments where every lap is a bet and every move could be a jackpot at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Las Vegas, Alfredo has 147 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 20.3.

● Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ | Blue Cross NC 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series wrapped up its road course slate last weekend in its own backyard at the ever-demanding Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

Hoping to build momentum at the track just outside the Queen City, Anthony Alfredo, aboard his No. 42 Roth ID Tag Chevrolet Camaro, looked to improve on his 28th-place showing in Saturday morning’s lone practice session.

Mechanical gremlins, however, hampered his efforts, with both power steering and brake issues limiting speed and track time.

Still wrestling with those issues, qualifying did not unfold as planned, leaving Alfredo 34th on the grid.

Matters got even tougher when he was spun on the opening lap of Saturday’s race, forcing him to regroup and claw back from the rear of the field.

From that point forward, the avid iRacer ran a steady, methodical pace.

On a track where passing proved difficult and tire wear was relentless, Alfredo and crew chief Andrew Abbott adjusted strategy and pushed ahead, ultimately working their way back into contention for a top-20 finish.

Surviving a chaotic overtime restart, Alfredo brought the No. 42 Chevrolet home in 23rd — a solid improvement from his starting spot and a respectable result at the 2.28-mile, 17-turn ROVAL™.

With the arrival of the homestretch, Young’s Motorsports will lean on their experience and never-give-up attitude to propel them forward through the remainder of the season.

This closing stretch features an intermediate, a superspeedway and two short tracks to close out the year.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday afternoon, he will be crew chief in his 159th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 158 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

﻿The season’s 30th race will be his ninth tango at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In the team’s three previous Xfinity events at the 1.5-mile desert oval, Young’s Motorsports has delivered a track-best finish of 18th on two occasions.

The first came during the team’s inaugural season in March 2024 with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr., while Anthony Alfredo matched that effort earlier this season with an 18th-place finish after starting 22nd in the fifth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season.

While the family-owned team’s Xfinity resume at Las Vegas is still growing, Young’s Motorsports has extensive experience at the track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Since 2014, the team has logged 32 Truck Series starts at Las Vegas, producing an average starting position of 24.1 and an average finish of 21.4.

The organization earned a Truck Series team-best finish of 10th with current Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill in the Stratosphere 200 on March 2, 2018.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 62 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.7 and an average finish of 23.7.

﻿● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I am excited to return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, because it’s always great to race at a place where you have notes from earlier in the season, especially since our intermediate track program has improved significantly since we were last there.”

On Biggest Challenges at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Las Vegas can be a fairly straightforward race and is one of the few races on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule that often has a green flag pitstop in the final stage.

“If it comes to that, execution will be key.”

On Comparing the Spring Las Vegas Race to the Fall: “I believe a lot will translate from the spring race to the fall race this weekend, so understanding those trends should help significantly.”

On the Keys to Success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “If there is a green flag stop in the final stage, executing that well as a team will be the deciding factor on where we finish.”

On Goals for Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “We’ve had top 20 speed at the intermediates, so that’s definitely the expectation. My goal is to build on that and bring home a top 15 finish on Saturday afternoon.

On Goals for the Remainder of 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We need to continue performing at a high level and finishing well throughout the rest of the season.

“Our team has fought a lot of adversity this year, but we need to remain focused on running our own race each week and controlling what we can control through the end of the season.

“Our main goal for the final few weeks of racing should be to execute at a high level and control what is in our control. That’s really all we can do and hopefully that allows us to finish the year on a high note.

“I have faith we can make the top 20 in points, even though it seems like a far reach.”

On the Most Recent NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: “We fought a lot of adversity at the ROVAL between power steering and brake issues in practice and qualifying, all the way to getting spun out on the first lap of the race.

“Seems like it was all about survival, but I felt like our end result could’ve been better.”

Race Information:

The Focused Health 302 (201 laps | 301.5 miles) is the 30th of thirty-three (33) races on the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Practice is set for Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. PT, with qualifying immediately following at 12:05 p.m. PT. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local in the Pacific Time Zone.